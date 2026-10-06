ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL: Sahibzada Farhan Appointed As T20I Captain; Salman Ali Agha Sacked From Leadership Role

Hyderabad: Changing and chopping the team has become a regular practice in Pakistan cricket, and they have continued it ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka a swell. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Sahibzada Farhan as captain for the T20I series against the Lankan side. Salman Ali Agha has not only been replaced as captain, but he is also dropped from the squad altogether.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have been dropped from the shortest format white they were picked for the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Farhan takes over the captaincy

Sahibzada Farhan, who top-scored at the T20 World Cup earlier this year with 383 runs, recently captained the Pakistan team to a silver medal in the Asian Games 2026. The right-handed opener is one of the several players who have been retained from the Asian Games squad. Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Moqim and Mohammad Salman Mirza have also been retained from that squad.

Farhan has amassed 1316 T20I runs in his career, including 10 half-centuries. Although Farhan has been named as captain of the T20I series, he is not part of the ODI squad.

Why was Salman Ali Agha stripped of the captaincy?

The reason behind Agha being removed as captain comes from recent major tournament disappointments and a team transition toward the 2028 T20 World Cup.