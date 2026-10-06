PAK vs SL: Sahibzada Farhan Appointed As T20I Captain; Salman Ali Agha Sacked From Leadership Role
The never-ending captaincy turmoil in Pakistan cricket continues with another change in leadership role.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: Changing and chopping the team has become a regular practice in Pakistan cricket, and they have continued it ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka a swell. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Sahibzada Farhan as captain for the T20I series against the Lankan side. Salman Ali Agha has not only been replaced as captain, but he is also dropped from the squad altogether.
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have been dropped from the shortest format white they were picked for the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.
A new T20I captain for Pakistan as Sahibzada Farhan takes the reins in the series against Sri Lanka 👊 Read more 👉 https://t.co/Z1NslUklBT https://t.co/gugMqVTLhI— ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2026
Farhan takes over the captaincy
Sahibzada Farhan, who top-scored at the T20 World Cup earlier this year with 383 runs, recently captained the Pakistan team to a silver medal in the Asian Games 2026. The right-handed opener is one of the several players who have been retained from the Asian Games squad. Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Moqim and Mohammad Salman Mirza have also been retained from that squad.
🚨 Pakistan T20I squad vs Sri Lanka. 🚨 Sahibzada Farhan [C], Samad, Abrar, Arafat, Fakhar, Hasan Nawaz, Imran Randhawa, Nafay, Maaz, Naseem, Razaullah, Saim, Salman Mirza, Shadab, & Sufiyan. Pakistan ODI Squad - Tri-Series Shaheen Afridi [C], Abrar, Agha, Arafat, Babar, Faheem, Fakhar, Ghazi Ghori, Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim, Shadab & Sufiyan.— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 5, 2026
Farhan has amassed 1316 T20I runs in his career, including 10 half-centuries. Although Farhan has been named as captain of the T20I series, he is not part of the ODI squad.
Why was Salman Ali Agha stripped of the captaincy?
The reason behind Agha being removed as captain comes from recent major tournament disappointments and a team transition toward the 2028 T20 World Cup.
Under his leadership, Pakistan had a disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2026, failing to make it to the semi-finals. Also, Agha had been struggling with the bat recently, scoring just 72 runs across seven matches in high-pressure fixtures like the Asia Cup.
Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman return to ODIs
Pacer Naseem Shah and left-handed explosive batter Fakhar Zaman will make their return to the ODI side after a span of 11 months, after playing their last ODI in November 2025 against Sri Lanka. Naseem had suffered a knee injury at the PSL in April, but he steadily recovered afterwards managing his bowling workload and also playing in the CPL.
Fakhar suffered a serious oblique (abdominal muscle) tear while fielding in Pakistan’s opening match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025. The subsequent injuries kept him on the sidelines after that.
Pakistan ODI squad for tri-series
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.
Pakistan T20I squad for Sri Lanka series
Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I series schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (Local)
|1st T20I
|October 9, 2026
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|8:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|October 11, 2026
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|8:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|October 13, 2026
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|8:00 PM
ODI tri-series schedule (Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka)
|Match
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (Local)
|1st Match
|October 18, 2026
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|1:00 PM
|2nd Match
|October 20, 2026
|Pakistan vs England
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|1:00 PM
|3rd Match
|October 22, 2026
|Sri Lanka vs England
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|1:00 PM
|4th Match
|October 25, 2026
|Pakistan vs England
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|1:00 PM
|5th Match
|October 27, 2026
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|1:00 PM
|6th Match
|October 29, 2026
|Sri Lanka vs England
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|1:00 PM
|Final
|October 31, 2026
|TBC vs TBC
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|1:00 PM