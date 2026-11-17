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SAFF Championships: India Eyes 10th Title Win, Face Spirited Pakistan In Final

SAFF Championships: India Eye 10th Title Win, Face Spirited Pakistan In Final ( AIFF via ANI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Dhaka: Defending champions India are in sight of a 10th overall and third successive SAFF Championship title when they face Pakistan, a team that is on an unprecedented dream run of its own, in the summit clash of the regional football tournament here on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers have won a record nine titles -- in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 -- and they are the favourites to lift the trophy once again despite fielding a second string team.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be appearing in their first ever SAFF Championship final. Having reached the semi-finals on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018, they broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-finals on Saturday. The only time India failed to reach the final was in 2003. India's head coach for 2026 SAFF Championship, Naushad Moosa, expressed satisfaction with the team's progress to another final, crediting the collective effort of the players and support staff. "We have had different challenges along the way, but the players have shown character, resilience and a strong desire to compete. Every match has been an opportunity to learn and improve, and now we have one more important step to take," he said. The final will be a repeat of the Group B match between the two sides on November 5, when India edged Pakistan 3-2. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen added the third as India established a 3-0 lead. Pakistan responded with two goals in stoppage time, but the Blue Tigers held on for all three points. Pakistan subsequently defeated Maldives 3-0 to progress to the semi-finals, where they overcame Bangladesh. Their squad has also been bolstered by the arrival of several overseas-based players for the knockout stages, making them a tougher opponent for India.