ETV Bharat / sports

'Safeguarding' Asian Games: OCA Sets Ground Rules For Conduct; Suspension For Violators

A car drives along a flooded road following heavy rain with a banner for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in the background in Nagoya, central Japan, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026 ( AP )

New Delhi: Inappropriate relationships where "power imbalance or dependency" exists, use of degrading language or being a bystander to instances of harassment have been strictly prohibited in the Olympic Council of Asia's Safeguarding Code of Conduct for athletes and officials at the Asian Games, with violations punishable by suspension from the mega-event.

The code of conduct has been circulated to all athletes and officials bound for the Games beginning September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and participants are required to sign and adhere to it.

Softball Association of India President Neetal Narang would be India's Safeguarding Officer during the Games, which is a mandatory requirement in the contingent staff as per the OCA.

The use of social media has also been addressed in the code of conduct with the OCA, making it clear that content should be "respectful and appropriate" and must not "compromise the dignity or safety of others."

"Breaches of this Code may result in removal of accreditation, suspension or exclusion from the Games, referral to law enforcement authorities, disciplinary action by the OCA, NOC (National Olympic Committee), AINAGOC (Organising Committee), IF/AF (International Federation/Asian Federation), or relevant governing body," the OCA has warned in the communication accessed by PTI.

There is emphasis on maintaining appropriate physical, emotional, and professional boundaries at all times.

"Communicate respectfully and inclusively, free from harassment, bullying, discrimination, intimidation, abuse, or exploitation. Challenge, intervene where safe, and report any safeguarding concern or inappropriate conduct," the code of conduct states.

The OCA made Safeguarding Officers mandatory in 2022, and subsequently, India had one for the Youth Asian Games last year, with former shot-putter Om Prakash Karhana fulfilling the responsibility.

India will field 501 athletes (267 male and 234 female) and 265 support staff in 36 disciplines at the Asian Games, hoping to better the best-ever tally of 106 medals achieved in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou. The haul included 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze medals.

"The Indian athletes have been made aware of this code of conduct through workshops and e-mail communication. We are continuing to receive the signed acknowledgements pledging adherence to the code," a well-placed source told PTI.