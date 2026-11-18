Sachin Tendulkar Says Well Played MS; 'Will Miss Sharing Dressing Room With You'
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League and will now be a mentor of the Chennai Super Kings.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: A day after legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said that he believed that the former Jharkhand stumper would do something special.
In an emotional post on X, Tendulkar, who played for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, recalled that he told his former teammate and former India captain Sourav Ganguly that there was something special about his power hitting.
I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 18, 2026
"I still remember watching MS (MS Dhoni) bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav (Ganguly) that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have," said Tendulkar, who had numerous records to his name.
The former right-handed opener added, "It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!"
Dhoni, a former India captain, decided to retire from the cash-rich league, but his association with multiple-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will continue. The former Jharkhand stumper will now be CSK's mentor in the upcoming season.
Dhoni, in his first post after announcing the decision, said that fans proved him wrong. "Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and accept it,” he wrote.
The montage showed the rare glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliant journey on and off the field tracing glimpses of his early phase which includes the rare glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliant journey on and off the field.
Dhoni has been the captain with the most IPL trophies (5), along with Rohit Sharma. He led CSK to the title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also has the most catches as a wicketkeeper (158) and the most stumpings by a gloveman in the IPL (47). He also has the most IPL matches under his belt, having captained the team in 226 fixtures.
Dhoni also boasts an impressive IPL career, scoring 5439 runs with an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45.
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