ETV Bharat / sports

Sachin Tendulkar Says Well Played MS; 'Will Miss Sharing Dressing Room With You'

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar ( IANS )

Hyderabad: A day after legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said that he believed that the former Jharkhand stumper would do something special.

In an emotional post on X, Tendulkar, who played for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, recalled that he told his former teammate and former India captain Sourav Ganguly that there was something special about his power hitting.

"I still remember watching MS (MS Dhoni) bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav (Ganguly) that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have," said Tendulkar, who had numerous records to his name. The former right-handed opener added, "It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!" Dhoni, a former India captain, decided to retire from the cash-rich league, but his association with multiple-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will continue. The former Jharkhand stumper will now be CSK's mentor in the upcoming season.