Sachin Tendulkar Meets PM Modi, President & Other Leaders In Delhi; Invites Them To Son Arjun’s Wedding

Tendulkar also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the wedding invitation to him.

“Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President,” he wrote on ‘X’ handle.

Hyderabad: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders in Delhi. He met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally invite her to the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandhok. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place in early March.

“We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple,” he wrote on the ‘X’ handle, sharing photographs of his meeting.

He also met with the Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, to invite him for his wedding.

"Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya's wedding,” he wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India batter Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of the prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, in August 2025. The ceremony was a private affair attended by friends and family members from both sides.

The left-arm fast bowling all-rounder plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has featured for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He kicked off his domestic career in the 2020/21 season with his debut T20 match against Haryana. Earlier, he represented Mumbai at the junior level and earned a spot in the India U19 squad. He moved to Goa in 2022/23 and made first-class and List-A debuts there.

Arjun has played 17 first-class games, scoring 532 runs, laced with one century and two fifties. He has also picked 37 wickets, which includes one five-wicket haul and two four-for. He has played 18 List A matches, taking 25 wickets from them while amassing 102 runs with an average of 17. In the IPL, Arjun has bowled 73 deliveries and has claimed three wickets at a bowling average of 38.