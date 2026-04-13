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Sachin Tendulkar Gets Emotional While Paying Last Respects to Late Asha Bhosle

Sachin Tendulkar got emotional while paying last respects to Asha Bhosle ( PTI )

Mumbai: India witnessed one of its most tragic days on April 12 as legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Some of the losses are just unbearable, especially when they are of a person with whom you have close personal ties. When people across the country gathered to say goodbye to the playback queen, one deeply emotional moment stood out as former India great Sachin Tendulkar was seen getting emotional and was crying inconsolably after the demise of Asha. She left a massive legacy behind her 8-decade-long career. Sachin's reaction at her Mumbai residence showed his close familial ties with the Indian singer. Sachin Tendulkar gets teared up Asha Bhosle's mortal remains are kept at her residence in the Casa Grande, in Lower Parel, Mumbai. People from different fields across the country are coming to pay their last respects. Tendulkar arrived at the venue with his wife, Anjali, to pay a final emotional tribute. Sachin and his family paid their respect before meeting with the family of Asha Bhosle. The legendary Indian cricketer and his wife was seen getting emotional while speaking to her son and granddaughter.