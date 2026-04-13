Sachin Tendulkar Gets Emotional While Paying Last Respects to Late Asha Bhosle
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar reached Asha Bhosle's residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Mumbai: India witnessed one of its most tragic days on April 12 as legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Some of the losses are just unbearable, especially when they are of a person with whom you have close personal ties. When people across the country gathered to say goodbye to the playback queen, one deeply emotional moment stood out as former India great Sachin Tendulkar was seen getting emotional and was crying inconsolably after the demise of Asha. She left a massive legacy behind her 8-decade-long career. Sachin's reaction at her Mumbai residence showed his close familial ties with the Indian singer.
Sachin Tendulkar gets teared up
Asha Bhosle's mortal remains are kept at her residence in the Casa Grande, in Lower Parel, Mumbai. People from different fields across the country are coming to pay their last respects. Tendulkar arrived at the venue with his wife, Anjali, to pay a final emotional tribute. Sachin and his family paid their respect before meeting with the family of Asha Bhosle. The legendary Indian cricketer and his wife was seen getting emotional while speaking to her son and granddaughter.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar gets emotional as he arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lLA2qis5Nq
Asha Bhosle and Sachin Tendulkar's familial ties
Notably, the Indian singer's last public appearance came at the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, with Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026. In her appearance, she was seen wearing an elegant ivory and gold saree. She was showcasing her warmth by greeting the guests and posing for the photographers as well. This was her last appearance in public before hospitalisation and subsequent passing.
After her demise, Tendulkar paid a tribute to her on his 'X' handle.
A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2026
For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us.
It feels as…
"A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment, the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," he wrote on his 'X' handle.