Sachin Tendulkar To Initiate Sporting Revoultion In Bastar, His Foundation To Build 50 Play Grounds In Villages
Sachin Tendulkar is currently on a visit to Bastar. Through his foundation, Sachin is facilitating the development of 50 playgrounds in the villages of Bastar.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Bastar, once synonymous with Naxalism, is now scripting a new narrative of change. On this very land where the echoes of gunfire once resounded, the voices of sports and development have now risen loud and clear. This transforming Bastar has even captured the attention of the 'God of Cricket' and Bharat Ratna recipient, Sachin Tendulkar. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's arrival in Bastar is not merely a visit; it is a vivid illustration of that very transformation— one where dreams have now taken the place of fear. Sachin has arrived here on a mission to shape and nurture the sporting future of the region's children.
Sachin Tendulkar getting playgrounds built in 50 villages of Bastar
Sachin Tendulkar announced that 50 school grounds will be developed, where children will have access to better sports facilities. Through competitions held on these grounds, thousands of children will receive a platform to showcase their talent. This initiative is being supported by the Mann Deshi Foundation and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.
"More than 5,000 children will directly benefit from this campaign. These campaigns will give a new identity to give the youth of Bastar a new identity through sports such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Athletics, and Volleyball.
Excitement amongst cricket fans
Upon hearing the news of Sachin Tendulkar's arrival, immense excitement was witnessed among local cricket enthusiasts and children. Filled with enthusiasm and zeal, the children welcomed Sachin, eager to catch a glimpse of him. Sachin Tendulkar also signed autographs on the children's bats, bringing a radiant glow of joy to their innocent faces. For the children, this moment felt like a dream come true. Meanwhile, the parents accompanying the children also joined in welcoming Sachin Tendulkar to Bastar.
Tendulkar is currently on a visit to Bastar to promote sports and education in the naxal-affected region. Visiting the region with his family, and inagurated a cricket ground in Chhindnar, Dantewada, which was developed by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.