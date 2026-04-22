ETV Bharat / sports

Sachin Tendulkar To Initiate Sporting Revoultion In Bastar, His Foundation To Build 50 Play Grounds In Villages

Jagdalpur: Bastar, once synonymous with Naxalism, is now scripting a new narrative of change. On this very land where the echoes of gunfire once resounded, the voices of sports and development have now risen loud and clear. This transforming Bastar has even captured the attention of the 'God of Cricket' and Bharat Ratna recipient, Sachin Tendulkar. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's arrival in Bastar is not merely a visit; it is a vivid illustration of that very transformation— one where dreams have now taken the place of fear. Sachin has arrived here on a mission to shape and nurture the sporting future of the region's children.

Sachin Tendulkar getting playgrounds built in 50 villages of Bastar

Sachin Tendulkar announced that 50 school grounds will be developed, where children will have access to better sports facilities. Through competitions held on these grounds, thousands of children will receive a platform to showcase their talent. This initiative is being supported by the Mann Deshi Foundation and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.