ETV Bharat / sports

Teachers' Day: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His Father, Introducing Memorial Fellowship In His Name

File photo: Sachin Tendulkar ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar marked Teachers’ Day with a heartwarming gesture as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his father and first mentor, Ramesh Tendulkar. He announced the Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship to provide aid to young doctors specialising in cleft and craniofacial care. Tendulkar took to his ‘X’ handle to highlight the role of his father in shaping his cricket career. “When I think about the people who shaped my journey, I do not begin with a cricket ground or a coach. I begin at home,” he wrote. Tendulkar also recalled that his father taught him to accept failure without compromising on honesty “Failure is okay, but cheating is not. Never take shortcuts,” Tendulkar recalled his father telling him. Tendulkar reveals his father always ‘saw ‘something more’