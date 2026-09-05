Teachers' Day: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His Father, Introducing Memorial Fellowship In His Name
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, by introducing a fellowship in his name.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar marked Teachers’ Day with a heartwarming gesture as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his father and first mentor, Ramesh Tendulkar. He announced the Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship to provide aid to young doctors specialising in cleft and craniofacial care.
Tendulkar took to his ‘X’ handle to highlight the role of his father in shaping his cricket career.
“When I think about the people who shaped my journey, I do not begin with a cricket ground or a coach. I begin at home,” he wrote.
Tendulkar also recalled that his father taught him to accept failure without compromising on honesty
“Failure is okay, but cheating is not. Never take shortcuts,” Tendulkar recalled his father telling him.
When I think about the people who shaped my journey, I do not begin with a cricket ground or a coach. I begin at home.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2026
Long before anyone outside my family knew my name, my father had begun to recognise my love for cricket and, perhaps more importantly, understand what it meant… pic.twitter.com/AfBH6QOolX
Tendulkar reveals his father always ‘saw ‘something more’
In his post, the former legendary cricketer revealed that his father always gave him freedom to choose his career path.
“I was simply a boy who loved playing cricket. My father saw something more. He did not try to decide what I should become. Instead, he gave me the space and support to discover it for myself,” he wrote.
Details of Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship
In an initiative announced on the eve of Teachers’ Day, Tendulkar announced the Professor Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship in partnership with the Inga Health Foundation, which works as a healthcare partner with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.
Under the announced fellowship, one MD (Doctor of Medicine) will receive financial support each year for a span of one year to specialise in cleft and craniofacial care in Srinagar. After the fellow completes the programme, he will receive a certificate from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in recognition of his work and excellence.
Tendulkar also added that the initiative is about carrying forward his father's philosophy.
“For me, this is more than a fellowship. It is a way of carrying forward something my father deeply believed in - that education creates opportunity, and that opportunity becomes truly meaningful when it is used to serve others,” he wrote.
“The lessons of a teacher may begin with one student, but their influence can travel much further, from one life to another and from one generation to the next,” Tendulkar wrote. Happy Teachers’ Day!,” he concluded,