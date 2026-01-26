SA20 2026: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Win Their Third Title, Beating Pretoria Capitals By Six Wickets
Sunrisers Eastern Cape emerged triumphant by six wickets in the final of the SA20 2026 as Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Britzke shone with the bat.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kavya Maran's team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, has won the SA20 title for the third time in the history of the tournament. In the final, they outplayed Pretoria Capitals, coached by Sourav Ganguly, by six wickets. The Sunrisers chased down the target of 159 runs in 19.2 overs, losing only four wickets on their way.
It was the fourth time Kavya Maran's team was part of the SA20 final, and their only failure to win the title was against MI Cape Town last year. They had previously won the title in 2023 and 2024. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, reached the final for the second time, but once again failed to lift the trophy.
Brevis’ century goes in vain
In the title decider, Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs won the toss and invited Pretoria to bat first. After losing two wickets for just one run, Pretoria was steadied by Bryce Parsons and Dewald Brevis, who added 97 runs for the third wicket. After Parsons was dismissed for 30 runs off 30 balls, Brevis almost single-handedly carried the team.
Champions. Again. And again. And again. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/jghUzludf9— Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 26, 2026
He scored a magnificent century in just 53 balls and was eventually dismissed for 101. His 56-ball innings included eight fours and seven sixes. Thanks to his efforts, the Capitals managed to score 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.
Lethal spell from Marco Jansen
For the Sunrisers, two fast bowlers, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, bowled brilliantly. Jansen took three wickets for just 10 runs in four overs, including a maiden over in the 19th over in which he took two wickets. Nortje took one wicket for 19 runs.
𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝟯.🏆🔥— Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 25, 2026
This one's for you, Orange Army 🧡
[Play With Fire | PC v SEC | Betway SA20 Final] pic.twitter.com/DFqcvon682
Crucial knock from Tristan Stubbs
Chasing a target of 159 runs, Sunrisers also got off to a poor start and were in trouble after losing four wickets for just 48 runs. However, Matthew Breetzke and Captain Tristan Stubbs then guided the team to victory. The duo put on an unbeaten partnership of 114 runs off just 64 balls for the fifth wicket, and both batters scored half-centuries during their stay at the crease.
The night has just started 😂 pic.twitter.com/5IGcnfh0hG— Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 25, 2026
Britzke scored an unbeaten 68 runs from 49 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Stubbs scored an unbeaten 63 runs from 41 deliveries. Stubbs, who had never scored a half-century in the tournament before, achieved this milestone in the final and finished the chase with consecutive sixes.
Ganguly’s tenure as Head Coach
The remarkable thing is that Sourav Ganguly's team had defeated Sunrisers in the first qualifier to reach the final, but they failed to beat them in the final match. After being out of the playoffs for the past two years, Pretoria Capitals had appointed Sourav Ganguly as their coach with the aim of achieving better results.
Although he led the team to the final in his very first coaching assignment and instilled confidence in them, the ending wasn't a happy one for the 'Prince of Kolkata'. However, his performance as a coach can certainly be described as impressive.