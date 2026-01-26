ETV Bharat / sports

SA20 2026: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Win Their Third Title, Beating Pretoria Capitals By Six Wickets

Hyderabad: Kavya Maran's team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, has won the SA20 title for the third time in the history of the tournament. In the final, they outplayed Pretoria Capitals, coached by Sourav Ganguly, by six wickets. The Sunrisers chased down the target of 159 runs in 19.2 overs, losing only four wickets on their way.

It was the fourth time Kavya Maran's team was part of the SA20 final, and their only failure to win the title was against MI Cape Town last year. They had previously won the title in 2023 and 2024. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, reached the final for the second time, but once again failed to lift the trophy.

Brevis’ century goes in vain

In the title decider, Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs won the toss and invited Pretoria to bat first. After losing two wickets for just one run, Pretoria was steadied by Bryce Parsons and Dewald Brevis, who added 97 runs for the third wicket. After Parsons was dismissed for 30 runs off 30 balls, Brevis almost single-handedly carried the team.

He scored a magnificent century in just 53 balls and was eventually dismissed for 101. His 56-ball innings included eight fours and seven sixes. Thanks to his efforts, the Capitals managed to score 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Lethal spell from Marco Jansen