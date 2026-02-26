ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Makes Semifinal Qualification Easier For India With Nine-Wicket Victory

Hyderabad: South Africa have ensured that India’s fate remains in their own hands in the race to the semifinal with a nine-wicket win against West Indies in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahmedabad on Thursday. South Africa are now at the top in Group 2 with a total of four points and a net run rate of +2.890. West Indies are in second position with two points and a net run rate of +1.791. South Africa’s victory means that the simple formula India has to follow to advance into the semifinal is win both of their remaining fixtures.

South Africa completes chase in 16.1 overs

South Africa hunted down the target of 177 runs with ease, with nine wickets in hand and 23 deliveries to spare. Aiden Markram played a heroic knock of 82 runs from 46 deliveries, laced with four sixes. Quinton de Kock scored 47 runs from 25 deliveries while Ryan Rickelton massed an unbeaten 45 runs from 28 deliveries.

Roston Chase was the only bowler to take a wicket for the Caribbean side.