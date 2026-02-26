SA vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Makes Semifinal Qualification Easier For India With Nine-Wicket Victory
South Africa beat West Indies by nine wickets in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST|
Updated : February 26, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa have ensured that India’s fate remains in their own hands in the race to the semifinal with a nine-wicket win against West Indies in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahmedabad on Thursday. South Africa are now at the top in Group 2 with a total of four points and a net run rate of +2.890. West Indies are in second position with two points and a net run rate of +1.791. South Africa’s victory means that the simple formula India has to follow to advance into the semifinal is win both of their remaining fixtures.
South Africa completes chase in 16.1 overs
South Africa hunted down the target of 177 runs with ease, with nine wickets in hand and 23 deliveries to spare. Aiden Markram played a heroic knock of 82 runs from 46 deliveries, laced with four sixes. Quinton de Kock scored 47 runs from 25 deliveries while Ryan Rickelton massed an unbeaten 45 runs from 28 deliveries.
Roston Chase was the only bowler to take a wicket for the Caribbean side.
The Proteas inch closer to a #T20WorldCup semi-final spot with a comprehensive win over the West Indies 👌— ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2026
📝: https://t.co/7sIwZ3AL3T pic.twitter.com/00jaM4QsVT
West Indies recover from 83/7 to post a decent total
Batting first, the West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Although they lost wickets frequently, the Caribbean batters ensured that the run rate would always be around 10 RPO. They were reduced to 83/7 in just 10.2 overs and were heading towards a paltry total. However, the duo of Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd pulled off one of the most impressive recovery acts in the tournament's history. While Holder amassed 49 runs from 31 deliveries, including three sixes, Romario Shepherd scored an unbeaten 52 runs from 37 deliveries.
While the West Indies were looking at an innings collapse at one stage, the team recovered after the total. Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch picked two wickets each.