SA vs NZ Semifinal 2026: Will New Zealand Break Jinx Against South Africa In T20 World Cup?

Hyderabad: South Africa are set to square off against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. South Africa have been unbeaten in the tournament while New Zealand suffered a solitary loss against South Africa in the tournament. The team topped their group and then scored three victories in the Super 8 to reach the semis. New Zealand, on the other hand, won three matches in the group stage and then advanced into the semis with one win in the Super 8.

Aiden Markram is the leading run-scorer with a tally of 268 runs from seven matches with an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 175.16. Ryan Rickelton has been the second-highest run-getter, scoring 228 runs with an average of 38, with a strike rate of 171.42. Lungi Ngidi has picked up 12 wickets from six innings.

For New Zealand, Tim Seifert has racked up 216 runs with an average of 43.20 and a strike rate of 157.66. Rachin Ravindra has picked up nine wickets.