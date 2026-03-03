SA vs NZ Semifinal 2026: Will New Zealand Break Jinx Against South Africa In T20 World Cup?
New Zealand have never won a match in the T20 World Cup, and they will aim to change that history on Wednesday.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa are set to square off against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. South Africa have been unbeaten in the tournament while New Zealand suffered a solitary loss against South Africa in the tournament. The team topped their group and then scored three victories in the Super 8 to reach the semis. New Zealand, on the other hand, won three matches in the group stage and then advanced into the semis with one win in the Super 8.
Aiden Markram is the leading run-scorer with a tally of 268 runs from seven matches with an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 175.16. Ryan Rickelton has been the second-highest run-getter, scoring 228 runs with an average of 38, with a strike rate of 171.42. Lungi Ngidi has picked up 12 wickets from six innings.
For New Zealand, Tim Seifert has racked up 216 runs with an average of 43.20 and a strike rate of 157.66. Rachin Ravindra has picked up nine wickets.
South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head records
Both teams have played 19 matches against each other. South Africa have dominated matchups with 12 victories while New Zealand have emerged triumphant on nine occasions. Also, both teams have played four matches against each other and South Africa have won in all of them.
South Africa will aim to continue their domination against the Blackcaps and win the match.
South Africa vs New Zealand pitch report
The weather is expected to be sunny and hot with a high temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degree celsius. Also, there will be no rain during the match, and the spectators might witness a full-length contest without any interruption. Thus, an exciting clash is on the cards. Both teams will be aiming for their second T20 World Cup final appearance with a victory.