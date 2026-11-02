SA Test Squad For BAN Series: Tony de Zorzi Returns As South Africa Announce Squad For Bangladesh Tests
South Africa have also picked Zubayr Hamza in the squad, and Anrich Nortje has recovered from the groin injury.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa have announced a 15-member squad for the two Test matches against Bangladesh, and top-order batter Tony de Zorzi has returned to the red-ball setup. De Zorzi returns to the squad as he has recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the third ODI against Australia in September. De Zorzi comes in place of David Bedingham, who has been dropped from the squad.
South Africa have also included an extra batter in their squad in the form of Zubayr Hamza, while wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne has been left out after he didn’t get any games in the bilateral series against Australia. Ryan Rickelton is set to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the team, while Matthew Breetzke will be his backup.
Squad Announcement 🚨 The South Africa Men’s selection panel has today named a 15-player squad to face Bangladesh in the two-match Dafabet Test series later this month. The first Dafabet Test will take place at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 15 - 19 November, followed by the second Dafabet Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 23 - 27 November. Tony de Zorzi returns after recovering from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Test series against Australia, while batter Zubayr Hamza has also been included in the squad. On the bowling front, Anrich Nortje returns to the squad after being sidelined for two weeks with a groin injury. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he continues his rehabilitation. #Unbreakable #SAvBAN— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 2, 2026
Both matches are to be played in the Highveld, where all pacers usually get assistance from the surface. Thus, all eyes will be on the pace attack of the South African team. Anrich Nortje has returned to the squad after he left the field midway through his fourth over in the third Test against Australia with a groin injury.
Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson are the other options that comprise the pace attack of the team. Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he is still recovering from a hamstring issue.
Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer are two specialist spinners in the side. However, there is a strong possibility that South Africa will play only one specialist spinner, considering seam-friendly conditions at the venues.
Multiple returns from injury in South Africa’s #WTC27 squad against Bangladesh 👀 https://t.co/7WvrSUUhS1— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2026
The opening fixture of the series will be played at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 15 - 19 November, while the second Test will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 23 - 27 November.
South Africa squad for two Tests vs Bangladesh
Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton