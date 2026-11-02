ETV Bharat / sports

SA Test Squad For BAN Series: Tony de Zorzi Returns As South Africa Announce Squad For Bangladesh Tests

File photo: Tony de Zorzi ( IANS )

Hyderabad: South Africa have announced a 15-member squad for the two Test matches against Bangladesh, and top-order batter Tony de Zorzi has returned to the red-ball setup. De Zorzi returns to the squad as he has recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the third ODI against Australia in September. De Zorzi comes in place of David Bedingham, who has been dropped from the squad.

South Africa have also included an extra batter in their squad in the form of Zubayr Hamza, while wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne has been left out after he didn’t get any games in the bilateral series against Australia. Ryan Rickelton is set to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the team, while Matthew Breetzke will be his backup.

Both matches are to be played in the Highveld, where all pacers usually get assistance from the surface. Thus, all eyes will be on the pace attack of the South African team. Anrich Nortje has returned to the squad after he left the field midway through his fourth over in the third Test against Australia with a groin injury. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson are the other options that comprise the pace attack of the team. Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he is still recovering from a hamstring issue.