ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs BAN: South Africa Climb To Top Of WTC Standings With Nine-Wicket Win In First Test

Hyderabad: South Africa have climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) Standings for the 2025-27 cycle after a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series. South Africa replaced New Zealand at the top of the standings after their win in the series opener. The team dominated the proceedings to conquer the summit spot in the WTC points table. Also, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing a target of 12 runs on the final day at the Wanderers Stadium, South Africa, the Proteas completed the chase successfully in 1.3 overs. They overtook New Zealand’s percentage of 72.22, taking their count to 75.

Kagiso Rabada takes eight wickets

Kagiso Rabada was impressive across both innings, taking eight wickets in total. He picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then took three wickets in the second to bag Player of the Match.

The right-arm pacer played a key role in wrapping up the Bangladesh innings on 168, with Mahfijul Islam (32) and Litton Das (39) being the highest run-scorers for the Bangla Tigers.

South Africa take a first-innings lead of 157 runs

After Bangladesh posted 400 runs in the first innings on the scoreboard, South Africa responded with a total of 557, taking a massive lead of 157 runs in the first innings. Marques Ackerman played a knock of 157 runs from 164 deliveries, laced with 21 boundaries and one six.

Ryan Rickelton also played a knock of 102 runs from 165 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries. South Africa then bundled out Bangladesh for 168 in the second innings, leaving them with a paltry target of 12 runs to chase to win the match. The team completed the chase within just nine deliveries while losing only one wicket to take the 1-0 series lead.

Most wins in first 16 Tests as captain

14 Temba Bavuma (South Africa)

13 Lindsay Hassett (Australia)

11 Bill Woodfull (Australia)

11 Steve Waugh (Australia)