SA vs AUS: Gerald Coetzee Returns After Two Years As South Africa Name Playing XI For Third Test
Gerald Coetzee has replaced Anrich Nortje in South Africa’s playing XI for the third Test.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa have followed England’s ritual of naming the playing XI a few hours prior to the game by naming the lineup for the third Test against Australia. The playing XI marks the return of all-rounder Gerald Coetzee, who has returned to the Test team after a span of two years. He has replaced Anrich Nortje for the Cape Town Test, which will start on October 27.
The remainder of the squad includes the same core. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the last match will decide the winner of the series.
Coetzee returns after two years
The 26-year-old will replace Nortje, who has been ruled out of the upcoming match. Nortje suffered a groin injury after bowling only 3.3 overs in the second Test.
Playing XI for Third Dafabet Test vs Australia 🚨 #TheProteas skipper, Temba Bavuma, confirms the playing XI for tomorrow’s third and final Dafabet Test, with the series on the line at YesPlay Newlands. 🇿🇦 🔁 One change for #TheProteas sees Gerald Coetzee coming in for Anrich Nortje. #Unbreakable #SAvAUS— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 26, 2026
Notably, Coetzee has played only two first-class games in the two years he was away from South Africa’s Test team. His most recent four-day game was between South Africa A and Bangladesh A in August, registering bowling figures of 3-31 and 1-29.
Australia to play with changed opening combination
Australia have released Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper from the squad ahead of the fixture, so they will be playing with a new opening combination. Maddinson was released as a result of a poor run of form. Both Maddinson and Harper will feature in the Sheffield Shield matches.
Matthew Renshaw has strong chances to fulfil the opening spot.
South Africa playing XI for the third Test
Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.
Australia squad for the third Test
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.