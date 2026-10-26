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SA vs AUS: Gerald Coetzee Returns After Two Years As South Africa Name Playing XI For Third Test

Gerald Coetzee has replaced Anrich Nortje in South Africa’s playing XI for the third Test.

sa vs aus 3rd test
File photo: Gerald Coetzee (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST

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Hyderabad: South Africa have followed England’s ritual of naming the playing XI a few hours prior to the game by naming the lineup for the third Test against Australia. The playing XI marks the return of all-rounder Gerald Coetzee, who has returned to the Test team after a span of two years. He has replaced Anrich Nortje for the Cape Town Test, which will start on October 27.

The remainder of the squad includes the same core. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the last match will decide the winner of the series.

Coetzee returns after two years

The 26-year-old will replace Nortje, who has been ruled out of the upcoming match. Nortje suffered a groin injury after bowling only 3.3 overs in the second Test.

Notably, Coetzee has played only two first-class games in the two years he was away from South Africa’s Test team. His most recent four-day game was between South Africa A and Bangladesh A in August, registering bowling figures of 3-31 and 1-29.

Australia to play with changed opening combination

Australia have released Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper from the squad ahead of the fixture, so they will be playing with a new opening combination. Maddinson was released as a result of a poor run of form. Both Maddinson and Harper will feature in the Sheffield Shield matches.

Matthew Renshaw has strong chances to fulfil the opening spot.

South Africa playing XI for the third Test

Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.

Australia squad for the third Test

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

TAGGED:

AUS VS SA TEST
AUS VS SA 3RD TEST
AUSTRALIA SOUTH AFRICA CRICKET
SOUTH AFRICA PLAYING XI 3RD TEST

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