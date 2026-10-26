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SA vs AUS: Gerald Coetzee Returns After Two Years As South Africa Name Playing XI For Third Test

File photo: Gerald Coetzee ( IANS )

Hyderabad: South Africa have followed England’s ritual of naming the playing XI a few hours prior to the game by naming the lineup for the third Test against Australia. The playing XI marks the return of all-rounder Gerald Coetzee, who has returned to the Test team after a span of two years. He has replaced Anrich Nortje for the Cape Town Test, which will start on October 27.

The remainder of the squad includes the same core. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the last match will decide the winner of the series.

Coetzee returns after two years The 26-year-old will replace Nortje, who has been ruled out of the upcoming match. Nortje suffered a groin injury after bowling only 3.3 overs in the second Test. Notably, Coetzee has played only two first-class games in the two years he was away from South Africa’s Test team. His most recent four-day game was between South Africa A and Bangladesh A in August, registering bowling figures of 3-31 and 1-29. Australia to play with changed opening combination