SA vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI?
SA v AUS 2nd ODI Streaming Details: All the details of live streaming for Australia vs South Africa fixture.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia will be aiming to level the three-match series against South Africa in the second ODI between the two teams at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, September 27.
The visitors suffered a defeat in the first ODI by 67 runs as they were bundled out on 230 while chasing a total of 298. Mitchell Marsh played a knock of 60 runs from just 36 deliveries but none of the other batters managed to score a half-century. Further, six batters scored in single digits.
Keshav Maharaj shone with the ball for the South African team taking four wickets and leading the destruction with the ball. Corbin Bosch and Bjorn Fortuin picked two wickets each.
Pink Day In Johannesburg! 💗🏏#TheProteas and Australia head to the DP World Wanderers for the second ODI in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. 🏟️— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 25, 2026
Wear your pink and be part of a day where world-class cricket meets an atmosphere like no other. 🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/LKtOhFdXKW
Batting first, South Africa posted 297/8 on the scoreboard. Matthew Breetzke played a knock of 112 runs from 106 deliveries while Marco Jansen also played a supportive knock of 75 runs from 59 deliveries laced with four sixes.
Nathan Ellis picked three wickets while Adam Zampa picked two wickets.
SA vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming details
When is the South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI?
The South Africa vs Australia second ODI will start from 1:30 PM IST.
When will the toss for South Africa vs Australia second ODI take place?
The toss for Australia vs South Africa is set to take place at 1 PM IST.
Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia second ODI?
The South Africa vs Australia second ODI will be streamed on Fancode app and website. Also, it will be shown on Eurosport India.
Matchday -1! 🩷#TheProteas have put in their final touches ahead of tomorrow’s Pink Day occasion in the second ODI of the series at DP World Wanderers. 🏏🇿🇦— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 26, 2026
Leading 1-0, the boys will be looking to seal the series in front of a massive home crowd at the Bullring! 💪💥… pic.twitter.com/Rfow3tGR3e
Squads
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Duan Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lizaad Williams.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Olivier Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Pat Cummins.