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SA vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

Hyderabad: Australia will be aiming to level the three-match series against South Africa in the second ODI between the two teams at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, September 27.

The visitors suffered a defeat in the first ODI by 67 runs as they were bundled out on 230 while chasing a total of 298. Mitchell Marsh played a knock of 60 runs from just 36 deliveries but none of the other batters managed to score a half-century. Further, six batters scored in single digits.

Keshav Maharaj shone with the ball for the South African team taking four wickets and leading the destruction with the ball. Corbin Bosch and Bjorn Fortuin picked two wickets each.

Batting first, South Africa posted 297/8 on the scoreboard. Matthew Breetzke played a knock of 112 runs from 106 deliveries while Marco Jansen also played a supportive knock of 75 runs from 59 deliveries laced with four sixes.

Nathan Ellis picked three wickets while Adam Zampa picked two wickets.

SA vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming details

When is the South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI?