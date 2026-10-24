SA vs AUS: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out From Cape Town Test With Groin Injury
South Africa have suffered a blow ahead of the final Test against Australia in Cape Town.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa have suffered a blow ahead of the third and final Test against Australia in Cape Town. The series is levelled at 1-1, and at such a crucial moment, Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the fixture due to a groin injury. The decider will start on Tuesday, and South Africa will miss the explosive pace of Nortje.
Nortje walked off the field midway through the second Test in Gqeberha and did not return for the remainder of the fixture. The right-arm pacer suffered discomfort in his groin during his fourth over on the penultimate day of the match. Notably, Nortje returned to Test cricket after a span of three-and-a-half years, but his comeback stint was cut short.
Squad Announcement 🚨 The South Africa Men’s selection panel has today named the squad for the third Dafabet Test against Australia, which gets underway on Tuesday, 27 October at YesPlay Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Test due to a mild groin injury. He sustained the injury while bowling during the first innings of the second Dafabet Test in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Subsequent scans on Thursday revealed the extent of the injury. #Unbreakable #SAvAUS— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 24, 2026
The South African bowler bowled 40 overs in the first Test and picked up four wickets across the two innings. He was subsequently picked for the second Test as well. Captain Temba Bavuma later admitted that the decision carried some risk.
There is uncertainty around the recovery time for the right-arm pacer, but South Africa haven’t named any replacement for him as of now.
Options to replace Nortje
Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson are some of the options Cricket South Africa can consider to replace Nortje. All three have been part of the South African squad since the first Test.
Coetzee has been away from red-ball cricket for two years, while Bosch and Paterson can assist in the bowling department. The South African team can also consider including left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy if they opt for a different bowling combination.
South Africa register victory by an innings
South Africa registered a victory by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test against Australia, levelling the series 1-1. Temba Bavuma was the star of the show with a knock of 179 runs, while Marco Jansen (85) and Simon Harmer (82) also scored fifties for the team, helping them post a declaration on 425/9.
The team then bundled out the opposition on 99 and 295. South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen picked six wickets each across two innings.