ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs AUS: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out From Cape Town Test With Groin Injury

File photo: Anrich Nortje ( AP )

Hyderabad: South Africa have suffered a blow ahead of the third and final Test against Australia in Cape Town. The series is levelled at 1-1, and at such a crucial moment, Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the fixture due to a groin injury. The decider will start on Tuesday, and South Africa will miss the explosive pace of Nortje.

Nortje walked off the field midway through the second Test in Gqeberha and did not return for the remainder of the fixture. The right-arm pacer suffered discomfort in his groin during his fourth over on the penultimate day of the match. Notably, Nortje returned to Test cricket after a span of three-and-a-half years, but his comeback stint was cut short.

The South African bowler bowled 40 overs in the first Test and picked up four wickets across the two innings. He was subsequently picked for the second Test as well. Captain Temba Bavuma later admitted that the decision carried some risk. There is uncertainty around the recovery time for the right-arm pacer, but South Africa haven’t named any replacement for him as of now. Options to replace Nortje