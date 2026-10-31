SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Scripts History; Surpasses Compatriot Dale Steyn With 350 Test Wickets
Kagiso Rabada took the fewest number of deliveries to complete 350 Test wickets.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Cape Town (South Africa): Kagiso Rabada, one of the best in Test cricket, achieved one more milestone in his illustrious red-ball career. The 31-year-old scripted a new world record, taking 350 Test wickets, and surpassed his countryman Dale Steyn.
Rabada took only 13,808 deliveries to achieve the unique feat. No bowler has reached the milestone in fewer deliveries than he did.
Rabada breaks Steyn’s all-time record
Earlier, Dale Steyn owned the record of taking the fewest balls to 350 Test wickets. The South African star took 14,719 balls to achieve the feat, while Rabada took almost 1000 fewer deliveries to complete the milestone.
Kagiso Rabada Gets Travis Head 🔥. 350 Test Wickets For KG Rabada 👏. https://t.co/OGNbYR6jrM— Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) October 31, 2026
Fewest balls to take 350 Test wickets
13808 - Kagiso Rabada
14719 - Dale Steyn
14905 - Waqar Younis
16285 - Malcolm Marshall
16908 - Mitchell Starc
However, Rabada is at the second position in the list of taking fewest Tests to 350 wickets amongst South Africans achieving the feat in the 75th Test.
350 wickets in Tests 168 wickets in ODIs 83 wickets in T20Is Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest ever to complete 350 wickets in test https://t.co/xLsz4WgiuM— Arjun Singh 🕉 (@Thakur_Sahab_21) October 31, 2026
Fastest To 350 Wickets For South Africa In Tests (By Matches)
69 - Dale Steyn
75 - Kagiso Rabada*
86 - Shaun Pollock
90 - Makhaya Ntini
Rabada’s other records while completing 350 Test wickets
Also, Rabada has become the joint fourth-fastest player in the world to reach 350 Test wickets by matches. Steyn is at the top spot with Richard Hadlee, while Dennis Lillee and Glenn McGrath are at the second and third positions, respectively.
Fewest Tests To 350 Wickets Among Pacers
69 - Richard Hadlee / Dale Steyn
70 - Dennis Lillee
74 - Glenn McGrath
75 - Malcolm Marshall / Kagiso Rabada*
78 - Waqar Younis
79 - Imran Khan
Rabada has become the fourth South African bowler to take 350 or more Test wickets after South Africa's pace trio of Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini.
Most Wickets For South Africa In Tests
439 - Dale Steyn
421 - Shaun Pollock
390 - Makhaya Ntini
350* - Kagiso Rabada*
Australia chasing 288
Australia are chasing a target of 288 on the last day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, and Kagiso Rabada gave South Africa a dream start, taking two wickets in the first over. Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne were his two victims in the opening over.