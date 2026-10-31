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SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Scripts History; Surpasses Compatriot Dale Steyn With 350 Test Wickets

Kagiso Rabada took the fewest number of deliveries to complete 350 Test wickets.

kagiso rabada 350 test wickets
File photo: Kagiso Rabada (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Cape Town (South Africa): Kagiso Rabada, one of the best in Test cricket, achieved one more milestone in his illustrious red-ball career. The 31-year-old scripted a new world record, taking 350 Test wickets, and surpassed his countryman Dale Steyn.

Rabada took only 13,808 deliveries to achieve the unique feat. No bowler has reached the milestone in fewer deliveries than he did.

Rabada breaks Steyn’s all-time record

Earlier, Dale Steyn owned the record of taking the fewest balls to 350 Test wickets. The South African star took 14,719 balls to achieve the feat, while Rabada took almost 1000 fewer deliveries to complete the milestone.

Fewest balls to take 350 Test wickets

13808 - Kagiso Rabada

14719 - Dale Steyn

14905 - Waqar Younis

16285 - Malcolm Marshall

16908 - Mitchell Starc

However, Rabada is at the second position in the list of taking fewest Tests to 350 wickets amongst South Africans achieving the feat in the 75th Test.

Fastest To 350 Wickets For South Africa In Tests (By Matches)

69 - Dale Steyn

75 - Kagiso Rabada*

86 - Shaun Pollock

90 - Makhaya Ntini

Rabada’s other records while completing 350 Test wickets

Also, Rabada has become the joint fourth-fastest player in the world to reach 350 Test wickets by matches. Steyn is at the top spot with Richard Hadlee, while Dennis Lillee and Glenn McGrath are at the second and third positions, respectively.

Fewest Tests To 350 Wickets Among Pacers

69 - Richard Hadlee / Dale Steyn

70 - Dennis Lillee

74 - Glenn McGrath

75 - Malcolm Marshall / Kagiso Rabada*

78 - Waqar Younis

79 - Imran Khan

Rabada has become the fourth South African bowler to take 350 or more Test wickets after South Africa's pace trio of Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini.

Most Wickets For South Africa In Tests

439 - Dale Steyn

421 - Shaun Pollock

390 - Makhaya Ntini

350* - Kagiso Rabada*

Australia chasing 288

Australia are chasing a target of 288 on the last day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, and Kagiso Rabada gave South Africa a dream start, taking two wickets in the first over. Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne were his two victims in the opening over.

TAGGED:

SA VS AUS 3RD TEST
KAGISO RABADA 350 TEST WICKETS
KAGISO RABADA SURPASSES DALE STEYN
SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA

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