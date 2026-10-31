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SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Scripts History; Surpasses Compatriot Dale Steyn With 350 Test Wickets

File photo: Kagiso Rabada ( AP )

Cape Town (South Africa): Kagiso Rabada, one of the best in Test cricket, achieved one more milestone in his illustrious red-ball career. The 31-year-old scripted a new world record, taking 350 Test wickets, and surpassed his countryman Dale Steyn.

Rabada took only 13,808 deliveries to achieve the unique feat. No bowler has reached the milestone in fewer deliveries than he did.

Rabada breaks Steyn’s all-time record Earlier, Dale Steyn owned the record of taking the fewest balls to 350 Test wickets. The South African star took 14,719 balls to achieve the feat, while Rabada took almost 1000 fewer deliveries to complete the milestone. Fewest balls to take 350 Test wickets 13808 - Kagiso Rabada 14719 - Dale Steyn 14905 - Waqar Younis 16285 - Malcolm Marshall 16908 - Mitchell Starc However, Rabada is at the second position in the list of taking fewest Tests to 350 wickets amongst South Africans achieving the feat in the 75th Test. Fastest To 350 Wickets For South Africa In Tests (By Matches) 69 - Dale Steyn 75 - Kagiso Rabada* 86 - Shaun Pollock 90 - Makhaya Ntini Rabada’s other records while completing 350 Test wickets