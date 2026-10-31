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SA vs AUS 3rd Test: Will Australia Chase 288 On Day 5? Know about Highest Run-Chases In Cape Town Tests

Australia’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket against South Africa is 336 at Kingsmead in Durban in January 1950.

SA vs AUS 3rd Test
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder, left, congratulates teammate Kagiso Rabada at the end of play on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Cape Town (South Africa): The third and final Test of the series between Australia and South Africa is going on at Newlands in Cape Town. The Australian side needs 288 on the fifth and final day of the match and have 10 wickets in hand.

After taking a lead of 100 runs in the first innings, the visitors bowled out the hosts on 387 in their second innings. Now, the Australian side needs to chase 288 on the last day of the fixture. The Australian batters were impressive in the first innings, and they ensured that the absence of Steve Smith won’t affect their run-scoring. If they are able to repeat a similar performance in the second innings, Australia will clinch the series 2-1.

But chasing 288 on the last day is not easy. So, what do historical data suggest? The following data with various filters can give a clearer picture of the situation.

Australia’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket

ScoreOversTargetAgainstVenue Start Date
404/3114.1404EnglandLeedsJuly 22, 1948
369/6113.5369PakistanHobartNovember 18, 1999
362/7101.0359West IndiesGeorgetownMarch 31, 1978
342/887.2×8339IndiaPerth (WACA)December 16, 1977
336/5123.6×8336South AfricaDurbanJanuary 20, 1950
334/679.1331South AfricaCape TownMarch 8, 2002
315/6134.0315EnglandAdelaideJanuary 17, 1902
310/886.5310South AfricaJohannesburgNovember 17, 2011
307/7107.0307BangladeshFatullahApril 9, 2006
294/891.4292South AfricaJohannesburgMarch 31, 2006
288/260.3287South AfricaSydneyJanuary 2, 2006

Australia’s highest successful chase in Test cricket is 404/3 in 1948. If the above data is observed carefully, there is one chase which is above 285 at the same venue. Australia chased a target of 331 in 2002 at the same venue, and that adds to one of the factors playing their way in the chase.

Highest successful run chase in Tests vs South Africa

TeamScoreOvers TargetGroundStart Date
Sri Lanka352/9113.3352Colombo (PSS)August 4, 2006
Australia336/5123.6×8336DurbanJanuary 20, 1950
Australia334/679.1331Cape TownMarch 8, 2002
Australia310/886.5310JohannesburgNovember 17, 2011
Sri Lanka304/985.3304DurbanFebruary 13, 2019
Australia294/891.4292JohannesburgMarch 31, 2006
Australia288/260.3287SydneyJanuary 2, 2006
Australia271/893.3270GqeberhaMarch 14, 1997
New Zealand269/394.2267HamiltonFebruary 13, 2024
England251/875.1249CenturionJanuary 14, 2000

Notably, 6 out of the 10 places in the list are occupied by Australia, and so the historical data suggests they have been taking down targets above 300 against South Africa. However, none of those chases are after 2011 and adding to it the difficulty of chasing such a tough target on the last day of a Test match, it can go against Australia.

Highest successful chases in Cape Town Tests

ScoreTeamOppositionYear
334/6AustraliaSouth Africa2002
236/2South AfricaAustralia2011
211/5South AfricaIndia2007
186/3South AfricaWest Indies2008
182/6South AfricaPakistan2013

Only one target above 300 has been chased at the venue, when Australia did against South Africa in 2002. These factors, coupled with the turn available on the pitch curently, might make things difficult for Australia.

TAGGED:

SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA TESTS
SA VS AUS 3RD TEST DAY 5
CAPE TOWN TEST HIGHEST RUN CHASES
HIGHEST RUN CHASE IN CAPE TOWN

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