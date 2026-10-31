SA vs AUS 3rd Test: Will Australia Chase 288 On Day 5? Know about Highest Run-Chases In Cape Town Tests
Australia’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket against South Africa is 336 at Kingsmead in Durban in January 1950.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Cape Town (South Africa): The third and final Test of the series between Australia and South Africa is going on at Newlands in Cape Town. The Australian side needs 288 on the fifth and final day of the match and have 10 wickets in hand.
After taking a lead of 100 runs in the first innings, the visitors bowled out the hosts on 387 in their second innings. Now, the Australian side needs to chase 288 on the last day of the fixture. The Australian batters were impressive in the first innings, and they ensured that the absence of Steve Smith won’t affect their run-scoring. If they are able to repeat a similar performance in the second innings, Australia will clinch the series 2-1.
It’s The Final Day! 🏟️ As the Australian Tour reaches its conclusion, we’re all set for a monumental contest on Day 5! 🔥 Australia need 288 runs for victory, while #TheProteas are 10 wickets away from sealing the series! It’s all to play for on the final day of this Dafabet Test decider! 🇿🇦 Don’t miss a moment of the action, live on SuperSport Channel 212, SABC 3 and SABC+ 📺 #Unbreakable #SAvAUS— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 31, 2026
But chasing 288 on the last day is not easy. So, what do historical data suggest? The following data with various filters can give a clearer picture of the situation.
Australia’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|Against
|Venue
|Start Date
|404/3
|114.1
|404
|England
|Leeds
|July 22, 1948
|369/6
|113.5
|369
|Pakistan
|Hobart
|November 18, 1999
|362/7
|101.0
|359
|West Indies
|Georgetown
|March 31, 1978
|342/8
|87.2×8
|339
|India
|Perth (WACA)
|December 16, 1977
|336/5
|123.6×8
|336
|South Africa
|Durban
|January 20, 1950
|334/6
|79.1
|331
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|March 8, 2002
|315/6
|134.0
|315
|England
|Adelaide
|January 17, 1902
|310/8
|86.5
|310
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|November 17, 2011
|307/7
|107.0
|307
|Bangladesh
|Fatullah
|April 9, 2006
|294/8
|91.4
|292
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|March 31, 2006
|288/2
|60.3
|287
|South Africa
|Sydney
|January 2, 2006
Australia’s highest successful chase in Test cricket is 404/3 in 1948. If the above data is observed carefully, there is one chase which is above 285 at the same venue. Australia chased a target of 331 in 2002 at the same venue, and that adds to one of the factors playing their way in the chase.
Series on the line, No.1 Test ranking up for grabs! #SAvAUS Watch the first session of day five live and free without subscription on Kayo Sports: https://t.co/wabuhHnDOh https://t.co/4t0PV4BX1c— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2026
Highest successful run chase in Tests vs South Africa
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|Ground
|Start Date
|Sri Lanka
|352/9
|113.3
|352
|Colombo (PSS)
|August 4, 2006
|Australia
|336/5
|123.6×8
|336
|Durban
|January 20, 1950
|Australia
|334/6
|79.1
|331
|Cape Town
|March 8, 2002
|Australia
|310/8
|86.5
|310
|Johannesburg
|November 17, 2011
|Sri Lanka
|304/9
|85.3
|304
|Durban
|February 13, 2019
|Australia
|294/8
|91.4
|292
|Johannesburg
|March 31, 2006
|Australia
|288/2
|60.3
|287
|Sydney
|January 2, 2006
|Australia
|271/8
|93.3
|270
|Gqeberha
|March 14, 1997
|New Zealand
|269/3
|94.2
|267
|Hamilton
|February 13, 2024
|England
|251/8
|75.1
|249
|Centurion
|January 14, 2000
Notably, 6 out of the 10 places in the list are occupied by Australia, and so the historical data suggests they have been taking down targets above 300 against South Africa. However, none of those chases are after 2011 and adding to it the difficulty of chasing such a tough target on the last day of a Test match, it can go against Australia.
Highest successful chases in Cape Town Tests
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|334/6
|Australia
|South Africa
|2002
|236/2
|South Africa
|Australia
|2011
|211/5
|South Africa
|India
|2007
|186/3
|South Africa
|West Indies
|2008
|182/6
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|2013
Only one target above 300 has been chased at the venue, when Australia did against South Africa in 2002. These factors, coupled with the turn available on the pitch curently, might make things difficult for Australia.