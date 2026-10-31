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SA vs AUS 3rd Test: Will Australia Chase 288 On Day 5? Know about Highest Run-Chases In Cape Town Tests

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder, left, congratulates teammate Kagiso Rabada at the end of play on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia ( AP )

Cape Town (South Africa): The third and final Test of the series between Australia and South Africa is going on at Newlands in Cape Town. The Australian side needs 288 on the fifth and final day of the match and have 10 wickets in hand.

After taking a lead of 100 runs in the first innings, the visitors bowled out the hosts on 387 in their second innings. Now, the Australian side needs to chase 288 on the last day of the fixture. The Australian batters were impressive in the first innings, and they ensured that the absence of Steve Smith won’t affect their run-scoring. If they are able to repeat a similar performance in the second innings, Australia will clinch the series 2-1.

But chasing 288 on the last day is not easy. So, what do historical data suggest? The following data with various filters can give a clearer picture of the situation. Australia’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket Score Overs Target Against Venue Start Date 404/3 114.1 404 England Leeds July 22, 1948 369/6 113.5 369 Pakistan Hobart November 18, 1999 362/7 101.0 359 West Indies Georgetown March 31, 1978 342/8 87.2×8 339 India Perth (WACA) December 16, 1977 336/5 123.6×8 336 South Africa Durban January 20, 1950 334/6 79.1 331 South Africa Cape Town March 8, 2002 315/6 134.0 315 England Adelaide January 17, 1902 310/8 86.5 310 South Africa Johannesburg November 17, 2011 307/7 107.0 307 Bangladesh Fatullah April 9, 2006 294/8 91.4 292 South Africa Johannesburg March 31, 2006 288/2 60.3 287 South Africa Sydney January 2, 2006 Australia’s highest successful chase in Test cricket is 404/3 in 1948. If the above data is observed carefully, there is one chase which is above 285 at the same venue. Australia chased a target of 331 in 2002 at the same venue, and that adds to one of the factors playing their way in the chase.