ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs AUS: Australia Release Nic Maddinson And Sam Harper; Steve Smith To Undergo Fitness Test

Hyderabad: Australia are set to go with a changed opening combination in the third and final Test of the series against South Africa. They have released opener Nic Maddinson, along with back-up wicketkeeper Sam Harper were released from Test squad. Also, Steve Smith will undergo a fitness Test as he suffered a discomfort in the neck during the training session of the team.

Both Maddinson and Harper will now go to play in the Sheffield Shield tournament.

Marnus Labuschagne will have the pressure of retaining his spot with Cameron Green and Josh Inglis returning from injury.

Matthew Renshaw now have a good chance to open with Maddinson being dropped from the squad. Maddinson’s exclusion comes after he scored two ducks, 8 and 48, across four innings in South Africa.

Inglish has played five Tests for Australia so far and might get a chance to play the third fixture if Australia decides to reshuffle their middle order.

Series level at 1-1

The Test series between Australia and South Africa is currently levelled at 1-1. Australia emerged triumphant in the opening fixture of the series with a 214-run win. Matt Renshaw starred in the match, playing knocks of 190 and 82 runs in the fixture.