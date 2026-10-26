SA vs AUS: Australia Release Nic Maddinson And Sam Harper; Steve Smith To Undergo Fitness Test
Australia are set to make at least one change in their top order in the third Test against South Africa.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia are set to go with a changed opening combination in the third and final Test of the series against South Africa. They have released opener Nic Maddinson, along with back-up wicketkeeper Sam Harper were released from Test squad. Also, Steve Smith will undergo a fitness Test as he suffered a discomfort in the neck during the training session of the team.
Both Maddinson and Harper will now go to play in the Sheffield Shield tournament.
Marnus Labuschagne will have the pressure of retaining his spot with Cameron Green and Josh Inglis returning from injury.
Australia will have a new opener for the Cape Town series decider #SAvAUS https://t.co/SZWlNgvfsU— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 26, 2026
Matthew Renshaw now have a good chance to open with Maddinson being dropped from the squad. Maddinson’s exclusion comes after he scored two ducks, 8 and 48, across four innings in South Africa.
Inglish has played five Tests for Australia so far and might get a chance to play the third fixture if Australia decides to reshuffle their middle order.
Series level at 1-1
The Test series between Australia and South Africa is currently levelled at 1-1. Australia emerged triumphant in the opening fixture of the series with a 214-run win. Matt Renshaw starred in the match, playing knocks of 190 and 82 runs in the fixture.
South Africa then bounced back in the second match thanks to Temba Bavuma’s batting excellence and a clinical display from the bowling unit. Captain Temba Bavuma scored 179 runs to play a pivotal role in South Africa’s victory by an innings and 31 runs.
Squads for Australia vs South Africa Test series
South Africa
Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.
Australia
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster