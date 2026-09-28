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SA vs AUS 2nd ODI: David Miller Equals Jos Buttler’s Record With Match-Winning Knock Of 142 Runs

South Africa defeated Australia by 32 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series and took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

sa vs aus 2nd odi david miller record 32 run win
David Miller scored a swashbuckling century in 2nd ODI vs Australia (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: South Africa ensured a series victory over Australia in the three-match ODI series with a 32-run win over Australia in the second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. With the victory, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. David Miller (142) and captain Temba Bavuma (103) were the architects of the victory for South Africa. In the process, Miller equalled Jos Buttler’s record.

Miller equals Buttler

South Africa’s lower order batter David Miller played an explosive knock of 142 runs from just 93 deliveries with a strike rate of 152.69 laced with nine sixes. He came at No.5 to bat and stitched a 156-run partnership with Bavuma to put the team in a commanding position. With the century, he equalled a record of England batter Jos Buttler. His knock played a crucial role in the team posting 365-9 while batting first.

Miller now has eight ODI hundreds while batting at No.5 or below which is the same as Jos Buttler. The duo now shares the top spot in the list of batters with most centuries at No.5 or below in ODI cricket. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have seven centuries to their name respectively.

Aiden Markram becomes fourth South African

Markam became the fourth South African batter to be dismissed on the first delivery of the ODI match after Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan.

South African batter to be dismissed on the first ball of an ODI match

Herschelle Gibbs vs James Franklin (NZ), Brisbane, 2002

Herschelle Gibbs vs Wasim Akram (PAK), Tangier, 2002

Hashim Amla vs Doug Bollinger (AUS), Gqeberha, 2011

Hashim Amla vs Mohammed Irfan (PAK), Durban, 2013

Janneman Malan vs Mitchell Starc (AUS), Paarl, 2020

Aiden Markram vs Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Jo’burg, 2026

Australia all out on 333

Chasing a huge target of 366. Australia fell short as they were bundled out on 333. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scored 84 runs each and formed an opening stand of 130 runs from just 100 deliveries. The foundation was set but the batters walking in next failed to capitalise on the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite a valiant knock of 50 runs from 28 deliveries by Xavier Bartlett, the Australia innings was wrapped up on 333.

Lizaad Williams was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin picked two wickets each.

TAGGED:

SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA
DAVID MILLER EQUAL JOS BUTTLER
SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA ODI
SA VS AUS 2ND ODI HIGHLIGHTS
SA VS AUS 2ND ODI

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