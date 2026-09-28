ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs AUS 2nd ODI: David Miller Equals Jos Buttler’s Record With Match-Winning Knock Of 142 Runs

Hyderabad: South Africa ensured a series victory over Australia in the three-match ODI series with a 32-run win over Australia in the second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. With the victory, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. David Miller (142) and captain Temba Bavuma (103) were the architects of the victory for South Africa. In the process, Miller equalled Jos Buttler’s record.

Miller equals Buttler

South Africa’s lower order batter David Miller played an explosive knock of 142 runs from just 93 deliveries with a strike rate of 152.69 laced with nine sixes. He came at No.5 to bat and stitched a 156-run partnership with Bavuma to put the team in a commanding position. With the century, he equalled a record of England batter Jos Buttler. His knock played a crucial role in the team posting 365-9 while batting first.

Miller now has eight ODI hundreds while batting at No.5 or below which is the same as Jos Buttler. The duo now shares the top spot in the list of batters with most centuries at No.5 or below in ODI cricket. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have seven centuries to their name respectively.

Aiden Markram becomes fourth South African

Markam became the fourth South African batter to be dismissed on the first delivery of the ODI match after Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla and Janneman Malan.

South African batter to be dismissed on the first ball of an ODI match