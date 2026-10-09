SA vs AUS 1st Test: Nic Maddinson Scripts Unwanted Record With 33-Ball Duck
Australia batter Nic Maddinson scored a duck in the opening Test of the three-match series against South Africa.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nic Maddinson’s return to Test cricket after a decade had a disastrous start as the Australia opener scored a 33-ball duck against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday. With the duck, he scripted an unwanted record to his career.
The left-handed batters’ 0 off 33 balls is the third-longest duck in the history of Test cricket. Also, it is the inning where the batter has taken most deliveries to score a duck in the 21st century. Thus, he made it an unwanted milestone on his return to the national side.
Day 1 Vibe At Hollywoodbets Kingsmead! 🏏🇿🇦 We’re bringing you the sights, sounds and excitement of the first Dafabet Test! 🏟️ Still at home? There’s still time to get down to Kingsmead and soak up the atmosphere! 🎟️ #Unbreakable #TheProteas #SAvAUS https://t.co/oaJF9SqH0Z— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 9, 2026
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat but they lost two wickets early in the innings. Travis Head was dismissed on nine and Maddinson followed him back to the pavilion soon with Australia reducing to 24/2.
Maddinson was included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Cameron Green. He made a return to red-ball cricket after overcoming testicular cancer. His previous Test appearance came in the 2016-17 home season when he managed to score just 27 runs from three matches.
Maddinson has scored 7832 first-class runs from 129 matches with an average of 37.1 and 18 centuries. Also, he has managed to score only 27 runs from three Tests with just an average of 6.8.
First Dafabet Test, Day 1! 🏏 From arrivals at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead to a thrilling opening hour of play, it’s been nothing but quality cricket! 🇿🇦 Hurry to the stadium and catch the rest of the day’s action! 🎟️ Can’t make it? Worry not! Follow every moment live on SuperSport and SABC 3. 📺 #Unbreakable— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 9, 2026
Australia haven’t won in South Africa since 12 years
Australia haven’t won a Test series in South Africa in the last 12 years. Most recently, Australia won a Test series 2013/14 by 2-1 but the two played a series in South Africa in 2017/18 where the hosts won. The team will be looking to script a victory this time and take the series with them.
WTC standings
Australia are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with eight wins from 10 matches while losing only two. They have percentage points of 80.
South Africa, on the other hand are at the second place in the points table with three wins from four matches and a percentage points of 75. Australia are in a strong position to make it to the final while South Africa are aiming to make it into the title clash but they have a long road ahead to do so.