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SA vs AUS 1st Test: Nic Maddinson Scripts Unwanted Record With 33-Ball Duck

Nic Maddinson was dismissed on duck ( AP )

Hyderabad: Nic Maddinson’s return to Test cricket after a decade had a disastrous start as the Australia opener scored a 33-ball duck against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday. With the duck, he scripted an unwanted record to his career.

The left-handed batters’ 0 off 33 balls is the third-longest duck in the history of Test cricket. Also, it is the inning where the batter has taken most deliveries to score a duck in the 21st century. Thus, he made it an unwanted milestone on his return to the national side.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat but they lost two wickets early in the innings. Travis Head was dismissed on nine and Maddinson followed him back to the pavilion soon with Australia reducing to 24/2. Maddinson was included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Cameron Green. He made a return to red-ball cricket after overcoming testicular cancer. His previous Test appearance came in the 2016-17 home season when he managed to score just 27 runs from three matches. Maddinson has scored 7832 first-class runs from 129 matches with an average of 37.1 and 18 centuries. Also, he has managed to score only 27 runs from three Tests with just an average of 6.8.