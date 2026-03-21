ETV Bharat / sports

15-Year-Old Rwanda Batter Scripts History With Hundred On Women’s T20I Debut

Hyderabad: Rwanda batter Fanny Utagushimaninde inked history in the Women’s T20I on Friday with a knock of 111 runs. She became the youngest T20I centurion, achieving the milestone on her debut in the shortest format in the match against Ghana in the Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20I Tournament.

At just an age of 15 years and 223 days, Utagushimaninde bettered the record previously held by Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako, who played a knock of 116 runs against Mali in Kigali in 2019 at the age of 16 years and 233 days. The Ugandan batter smashed 111 runs from 65 deliveries, laced with 17 fours.

In men’s cricket, the record of being the youngest T20I centurion is held by France’s Gustav McKeon, who scored a hundred against Switzerland in 2022 at the age of 18 years and 280 days.

Becoming the youngest centurion was not the only feat she achieved, but she also became the first player in women’s T20I history to score a century on debut, surpassing Karen Rolton’s record of 96 not out against England in Taunton in 2005 for the highest score on women’s T20I debut.