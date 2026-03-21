15-Year-Old Rwanda Batter Scripts History With Hundred On Women’s T20I Debut
Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde became the youngest batter to score a T20I hundred with a knock of 111 on her debut against Ghana.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rwanda batter Fanny Utagushimaninde inked history in the Women’s T20I on Friday with a knock of 111 runs. She became the youngest T20I centurion, achieving the milestone on her debut in the shortest format in the match against Ghana in the Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20I Tournament.
At just an age of 15 years and 223 days, Utagushimaninde bettered the record previously held by Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako, who played a knock of 116 runs against Mali in Kigali in 2019 at the age of 16 years and 233 days. The Ugandan batter smashed 111 runs from 65 deliveries, laced with 17 fours.
In men’s cricket, the record of being the youngest T20I centurion is held by France’s Gustav McKeon, who scored a hundred against Switzerland in 2022 at the age of 18 years and 280 days.
15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde debuts with a massive 111 (65) vs Ghana.— Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) March 20, 2026
✅ 1st woman to score a T20I debut century
✅ Youngest T20I centurion (15 years and 223 days)
A star is born. The future is Rwandan.#RwandaCricket #RisingStar #T20I pic.twitter.com/H6AOloYRAy
Becoming the youngest centurion was not the only feat she achieved, but she also became the first player in women’s T20I history to score a century on debut, surpassing Karen Rolton’s record of 96 not out against England in Taunton in 2005 for the highest score on women’s T20I debut.
Canada’s Matthews Spoors, Serbia’s Leslie Dunbar, Namibia’s JP Kotze, and Canada’s Ravinderpal Singh have registered centuries on debut in men’s cricket.
Utagushimaninde’s knock led Rwanda to a 122-run win
Batting first, Rwanda posted 210/3 on the scoreboard thanks to Utagushimaninde’s century. Merveille Uwase also made a significant contribution of unbeaten 32 runs from 19 deliveries.
What a sensational knock from Rwanda’s star as Fanny delivers a stunning 111 runs off just 65 balls on her senior national team debut.— Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) March 20, 2026
Rwanda Women post a massive 210/3 in 20 overs against Ghana
It’s now game on as Ghana chase 211 for victory. Can they do it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZmfhIUnYRS
In response, they restricted the opposition to only 88/8 thanks to Belise Murekatete’s impressive spell, where she took three wickets. Marie Bimenyimana and Henriette Ishimwe picked one wicket each. Kate Awuah was the lone warrior for the team, scoring 31 runs. However, only three other batters managed to score in double digits, while five scored in single digits.
Utagushimaninde was awarded Player of the Match for her remarkable knock, which made it a lop-sided affair in favour of Rwanda.