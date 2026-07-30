ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Rural Maharashtra Athlete Gavit Leads India's Historic 1-2 In Men’s 100m T47

Glasgow: India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games, securing a historic one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 final as Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed the silver.

Gavit clocked a Games record and season-best time of 10.71 seconds to take the top spot, while Basil produced his season-best 10.83 seconds to finish second in a closely-fought race.

England’s Kevin Santos completed the podium with 10.85 seconds to win bronze. The gold was India’s third at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, following Mirabai Chanu’s victory in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event and Sharmila Dhankar’s triumph in the women’s shot put F57 para athletics category.

The two medals lifted India to eighth spot in the standings with three gold, nine silver and three bronze. India's para discus throwers Sagar Thayat and Devender Kumar missed out on medals, finishing sixth and seventh respectively in the men's F42-44/F61-64 final.

Competing in the F43 category, Sagar produced an Asian record and his season's best throw of 51.79m, while Devender, in the F44 category, registered a season's best effort of 48.20m in the 10-man field.

The F42-44 and F61-64 classifications are for athletes with lower-limb impairments in field events. Athletes in the F42-44 classes compete without prostheses, while those in the F61-64 classes compete using prostheses.

After his historic win, Gavit admitted that the start was not ideal but he grew stronger through the race. “The start was a bit slow, but then I gradually picked up pace and it felt great to win,” Gavit said.