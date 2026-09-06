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Diamond League Final 2026: Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Scripts History With 89.04m Throw

Rumesh Pathirage produced an 89.04m throw and became the first Sri Lankan to win a Diamond League title.

rumesh tharanaga pathirage
File Photo: Rumesh Pathirage (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 6, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage emerged triumphant in the Diamond League final in the absence of Neeraj Chopra. He capped off the sensational season with a throw of 89.04m and finished at the top to win the Diamond League. With the triumph, he became the first Sri Lankan to win the competition.

"I'm truly very happy about that. Coming from a small country like Sri Lanka, winning a major meet like this.” he said after winning the title.

The 23-year-old produced his best effort on the third attempt, covering a distance of 89.04m to topple the earlier best effort of 87.47m from Poland’s Dawid Wegner. Former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago finished in third place with the best throw of 83.99m while Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters occupied the fourth spot with a distance of 83.70m.

Tharanga’s performance in the final

Tharanga kicked off his campaign in the final with a throw of 80.42m and then followed it up with a throw of 79.73m in his second attempt. Walcott took the early lead in the final with a throw of 83.99m before Wagner clocked a distance of 87.47m in the third.

Rumesh took control of the proceedings with 89.04m in his third attempt and maintained the lead after that. He threw 85.96m and 85.76m in the next two attempts. However, he registered a foul on his last attempt.

"Honestly, I couldn't get a big throw today because the weather conditions were quite difficult - it was very cold... so that's why I couldn't reach a big distance," Rumesh explained.

Kenya’s former world champion Julius Yego was in fifth place with 76.79m while Belgium’s Timothy Herman (71.79m) and American Curtis Thompson (69.52m) were in the bottom two.

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was absent as he pulled out of the event last week due to an injury.

Tharanga caps off incredible season

Tharanga came on the back of an already incredible season where he has frequently hit around the 90m mark. He registered his biggest throw of 92.62m in the Rome Diamond League in June, setting a Sri Lankan national record.

The 23-year-old also registered 88.68m in Doha and won in Lausanne with 88.14m. The Sri Lankan star then produced a massive effort of 92.07m in Zurich. He also won a gold medal in the recently held Commonwealth Games.

Diamond League Final Men’s Javelin Throw Results

Rumesh Tharanga (SRI) - 89.04m

Dawid Wegner (POL) - 87.47m (PB)

Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 83.99m (SB)

Anderson Peters (GRN) - 83.70m

Julius Yego (KEN) - 76.79m

Timothy Herman (BEL) - 71.79m

Curtis Thompson (USA) - 69.52m

TAGGED:

DIAMOND LEAGUE JAVELIN THROW 2026
DIAMOND LEAGUE JAVELIN RESULTS
RUMESH PATHIRAGE JAVELIN THROW
DIAMOND LEAGUE JAVELIN THROW
DIAMOND LEAGUE FINAL 2026

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