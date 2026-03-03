ETV Bharat / sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Play Five Home Matches At Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have confirmed that five of their home matches in the upcoming season will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here. The announcement brings clarity for fans who were waiting to know where the team would host its fixtures in IPL 2026.

This will be the first time cricket returns to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after 11 people were killed in a stampede that broke out in the victory celebration of the RCB.

The franchise said the decision follows months of coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure matches could be conducted smoothly in Bengaluru. With this, the team will return to its traditional base for the majority of its home campaign. However, two remaining home fixtures will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in line with a prior commitment made by the franchise.

RCB acknowledged the support extended by the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police in facilitating the return of matches to Bengaluru. The franchise said infrastructure and safety measures were reviewed and upgraded in preparation for the season.

According to the team management, cooperation between the franchise and state authorities helped complete the required permissions and logistical arrangements in time for the tournament.