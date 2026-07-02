ETV Bharat / sports

Ronaldo And Modric Struggle To Defy Father Time At World Cup

This combination of pictures created on July 1, 2026, shows Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) running with the ball in Miami Gardens on June 27, 2026; and Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (R) running with the ball in Zagreb on October 12, 2025. ( AFP )

Atlanta: Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric will make history when two outfield players aged over 40 face off for the first time in a World Cup as Portugal take on Croatia in Thursday's last-32 clash. But both men are facing questions over whether their status as national heroes is now more of a burden than a boost to their countries' hopes of progressing far in the competition.

Prior to this tournament, only Cameroon's Roger Milla had played in a World Cup as an outfield player after turning 40.

Ronaldo and Modric, who won four Champions Leagues in six seasons together at Real Madrid, have long defied Father Time but have shown their age in what will almost certainly be their final flourish on the global stage.

At 41, Ronaldo defiantly screamed "I'm back" after netting twice against Uzbekistan as he became the first player to ever score at six World Cups. Yet either side of a 5-0 romp over a team ranked 60th in the world, Portugal failed to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia and fell into a tougher section of the draw as a result.

"It's already 23 years I've been a professional and whenever things don't go well it's 'Cristiano, he's finished, he's old'," Ronaldo said earlier in the tournament.

The forward played every minute of the group stages and outgoing Portugal boss Roberto Martinez shows no sign of taking the bold call to sit the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the bench.

"There is not an issue physically or mentally for Cristiano in today's game to play the 90 minutes," Martinez said after Ronaldo managed just two touches in the Colombia box.

Protecting Ronaldo's ego