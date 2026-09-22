ETV Bharat / sports

Ronaldinho, Rivaldo Set For Keralam Return As Brazil Legends Face Indian All Stars

Ernakulam: Football nostalgia will take centre stage here on Wednesday as Brazil Legends, led by World Cup winners Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, face Indian All Stars in the ‘Return of the Titans’ exhibition match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor.

The fixture brings together stars from Brazil’s celebrated football history and some of India’s most recognisable former internationals.

The Brazilian squad features Ballon d'Or winners Ronaldinho (2005) and Rivaldo (1999). Other World Cup winners are Edmilson, Paulo Sergio, Jorginho and Viola. The Brazilian line-up will be completed with additions like Giovanni, Ricardo Oliveira, Gustavo Nery, Amaral, Souza, Junior, Elivelton, Para, Camanducaia and Diogo.

The Indian All Stars include Kerala football icons I M Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, C K Vineeth, N P Pradeep, M Suresg and K T Chacko, along with Bibiano Fernandes, Mehtab Hossain, Arnab Mondal, Climax Lawrence, Rino Anto and others.

For Ronaldinho, the Ernakulam appearance marks his return to Keralam after a decade. The Barcelona (Spain) and AC Milan (Italy) star was last in the state in 2016 as the brand ambassador of the Sait Nagjee International Football Tournament and narrowly escaped a road accident in Kozhikode.

The Keralam match is the second edition of the Brazil Legends and Indian All Stars exhibition fixture. The teams met in Chennai last year, with with strikes from Ricardo Oliveira and Alvito for Brazil while Bibiano Fernandes reduced the margin 2-1 for Indian All Stars.