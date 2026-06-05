Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Creates History With 92.62m Throw In Rome Diamond League
Sri Lankan youngster Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has created history at the prestigious Diamond League javelin throw competition held in Rome.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lankan youngster Rumesh Tharanga has created history for his country at the prestigious Diamond League javelin throw competition in Rome. The 23-year-old Tharanga, who took the field in the absence of Asian stars, stunned everyone in the competition by throwing the javelin to a distance of 92.62 meters.
Tharanga's performance was not only a turning point in his career, but also took Sri Lankan athletics history to new heights. In the competition, Tharanga threw the season's best throw (92.62 meters) in his second attempt to secure the number one spot. Notably, he surpassed Neeraj Chopra’s best throw of 90.23 metres in the Doha Diamond League last year.
MEGA THROW 🚀— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) April 24, 2026
🇱🇰's Rumesh Tharanga launches the javelin in a meeting record of 89.28m in Nairobi to take the win at the Kip Keino Classic 🎯
Tune into the livestream now 👉 https://t.co/JsQAE0GUen#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/dEZwj4Wrhy
Tharanga's single throw broke several old world records. He became the first person in the world to break the 90-meter barrier in the 2026 season. With this effort, he also broke the 20-year-old meeting record set by Norwegian legend Andreas Thorkildsson of 90.34 metres in Rome two decades ago.
He has registered the second-longest throw by an Asian Athelete and is the fourth Asian javelin thrower to cross the 90-meter mark. Former world champion Anderson Peters came in second with 83.91 meters, and American Curtis Thompson came in third. He also broke the national record set by a Sri Lankan javelin thrower.
92M CLUB ‼️— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 4, 2026
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage launches the javelin out to a MASSIVE 92.62m at the @GoldenGalaDL 🫨
The mark shatters the national record and pushes him up to No. 8️⃣ on the all-time list 😤#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/3Wp1dzNx7F
On the other hand, Sachin Yadav, who had been carrying India's hopes in the absence of star athlete Neeraj Chopra, was a disappointment in the Diamond League. The 6 feet 4 inches tall, powerful Sachin struggled to find his rhythm in the match and failed to even touch the 80-meter mark. He threw the javelin to a distance of 79.18 meters in his second attempt.
This was his best performance of the match, and he finished eighth in the points table. Sachin, who had finished fourth in the Tokyo World Championships, suffered a setback in the match.
A poor performance in Rome has left 25-year-old Sachin Yadav unable to meet the Commonwealth Games qualification standard (82.61 metres). So far, no Indian javelin thrower has qualified for the upcoming Glasgow Games. However, Sachin has one last chance to improve his record. He will be participating in the Indian Athletics Series to be held in Louisiana on June 13, which is the last chance for an athlete to secure a ticket for the Commonwealth Games from the Athletics Federation of India.