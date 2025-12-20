ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Delhi And Mumbai Announce Squads

Hyderabad: The two Indian cricketering stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting from December 24, as Mumbai and Delhi announced their squads for the tournament. Rohit will be available for the two matches, while there is no specific mention of the duration for which Kohli will be available for selection. Mumbai will miss the services of their star players like Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube.

Rohit will play under the captaincy of Shardul Thakur. Also, the Mumbai team includes Sarafaraz Khan, who is known for his aggressive batting down the order. Also, they have talented bowlers like Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande who have more experience of competitive cricket. Mumbai has relied more on youth.

Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi side while Ayush Badoni is his deputy. Experienced Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has also been included in the squad. Reportedly, both Pant and Kohli will make limited appearances. Harshit Rana will join the squad whenever he becomes available.