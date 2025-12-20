Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Delhi And Mumbai Announce Squads
The two Indian stars will play in the early rounds of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and Delhi.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 9:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: The two Indian cricketering stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting from December 24, as Mumbai and Delhi announced their squads for the tournament. Rohit will be available for the two matches, while there is no specific mention of the duration for which Kohli will be available for selection. Mumbai will miss the services of their star players like Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube.
Rohit will play under the captaincy of Shardul Thakur. Also, the Mumbai team includes Sarafaraz Khan, who is known for his aggressive batting down the order. Also, they have talented bowlers like Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande who have more experience of competitive cricket. Mumbai has relied more on youth.
Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi side while Ayush Badoni is his deputy. Experienced Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has also been included in the squad. Reportedly, both Pant and Kohli will make limited appearances. Harshit Rana will join the squad whenever he becomes available.
Kohli returns after 15 years, Rohit to appear for the first time since 2018
Both Rohit and Kohli are returning to the tournament after a long gap. Kohli last played in the tournament in 2010, and the latest instructions from the BCCI, making it mandatory for all the Indian players to play domestic cricket, have ensured his appearance for Delhi. Also, the tournament will be a big boost to the senior Indian batter ahead of the series against New Zealand.
Rohit last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Hyderabad in 2018, where he scored 17 runs. Mumbai won the title in that edition.
The tournament will be crucial for the duo as they are fighting to retain their spot in India’s ODI World Cup side for the 2027 edition. Their form becomes crucial in such a scenario, and the addition of two stalwarts would boost Mumbai and Delhi’s team strength.