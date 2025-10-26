ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Says He Won't Play In Sydney Again

File photo of Rohit Sharma celebrating after scoring a century during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Star India batter Rohit Sharma on Sunday posted a cryptic X post saying he was signing off from Sydney for the last time.

In a way, the elegant right handed batter indicated that he won't return to Australia anytime in the future as an India player. It may be noted that Rohit, a former India skipper, under whom the country won the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, has retired from T20s and Tests.

Rohit, on Saturday, turned back the clock along with star batter Virat Kohli, as the duo conjured an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket, to lead India to a thumping 9 wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney. Rohit smashed an unbeaten 121 and he notched up his 33rd ODI hundred and 50th international century.