Rohit Sharma Says He Won't Play In Sydney Again

Rohit Sharma posted a photo of himself at the Sydney airport with the caption, "One last time, signing off from Sydney".

Rohit Sharma Says He Won't Play In Sydney Again
File photo of Rohit Sharma celebrating after scoring a century during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
Hyderabad: Star India batter Rohit Sharma on Sunday posted a cryptic X post saying he was signing off from Sydney for the last time.

In a way, the elegant right handed batter indicated that he won't return to Australia anytime in the future as an India player. It may be noted that Rohit, a former India skipper, under whom the country won the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, has retired from T20s and Tests.

Rohit, on Saturday, turned back the clock along with star batter Virat Kohli, as the duo conjured an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket, to lead India to a thumping 9 wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney. Rohit smashed an unbeaten 121 and he notched up his 33rd ODI hundred and 50th international century.

The India opener was in his element on Saturday as he sparred no Australian bowler and took the opposition attack to task.

There has been a debate going on whether Rohit and Virat would play the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa.

Before Rohit headed to Australia for the three match ODI series, he had trained with former India all-rounder Abishek Nayar, at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Rohit has been a champion cricketer and has numerous records to his name, including the highest individual score in ODIs. 2027 is far away, till then fans should enjoy his batting , whenever he takes field.

