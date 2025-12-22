ETV Bharat / sports

'I Felt Like I Didn’t Want To Play': Rohit Sharma Reveals Contemplating Retirement After 2023 World Cup Loss

In the title decider, India must muster up 240 runs from the allotted quota of 50 overs. The target was easily taken down by the Australian team with six wickets remaining as Travis Head scored a swashbuckling century.

Hyderabad: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on his retirement, saying that he had considered bidding adieu to the sport after India’s heartbreaking loss in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter led the team’s campaign from the front, scoring 597 runs from 11 matches with an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.094.

"I guess when you invest so much into something and don’t achieve the result, it’s a very natural reaction. That’s exactly what happened with me. But I also knew that life doesn’t end there. It was a big lesson for me how to deal with disappointment, reset, and start fresh. I knew that something else was coming the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies and I had to shift all my focus towards that. It’s very easy to say this now, but at that moment, it was extremely difficult,” Rohit said during Masters' Union Convocation 2025 event.

“At one point, I honestly felt like I didn’t want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left," said Rohit.

Rohit also added that it took him some time to regain his motivation.

"It took some time, a lot of energy, and self-reflection to get back. I kept reminding myself that this is something I truly love, that it was right in front of me, and I couldn’t let it go so easily. Slowly, I found my way back putting in the effort, regaining the energy, and getting myself moving again on the field," he added.

Rohit captained India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, leaving behind the loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup. In the tournament, he was India’s leading run-getter scoring 257 runs from eight innings with a strike rate of 156.70.