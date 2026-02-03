ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Padma Shri Honour

Hyderabad: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude for being awarded the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honours. He described it as a special moment for himself and his family and said he would continue to strive to win matches for India. Calling the award a special moment, Rohit thanked the Indian government and everyone who has supported him throughout his cricketing journey.

In a video shared by Doordarshan Sports on X, Rohit Sharma said, "Receiving the Padma Shri is a very special moment for my family. I thank the Government of India for this honor. I am also grateful to everyone who has played a significant role in my career. I will continue to strive to win matches and trophies for my country. Thank you, Jai Hind."

It's worth noting that this year, eight athletes, including Rohit Sharma, have been selected for the Padma Awards. Former tennis star Vijay Amritraj received the Padma Bhushan, while the other seven athletes received the Padma Shri award. Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also among the recipients.

Rohit Sharma's Cricket Career