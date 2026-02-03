Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Padma Shri Honour
Indian batter Rohit Sharma has thanked the government of India for honouring him with the Padma Shri.
Hyderabad: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude for being awarded the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honours. He described it as a special moment for himself and his family and said he would continue to strive to win matches for India. Calling the award a special moment, Rohit thanked the Indian government and everyone who has supported him throughout his cricketing journey.
In a video shared by Doordarshan Sports on X, Rohit Sharma said, "Receiving the Padma Shri is a very special moment for my family. I thank the Government of India for this honor. I am also grateful to everyone who has played a significant role in my career. I will continue to strive to win matches and trophies for my country. Thank you, Jai Hind."
It's worth noting that this year, eight athletes, including Rohit Sharma, have been selected for the Padma Awards. Former tennis star Vijay Amritraj received the Padma Bhushan, while the other seven athletes received the Padma Shri award. Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also among the recipients.
Rohit Sharma's Cricket Career
Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has been one of India's most consistent performers across all formats over the past 19 years. He has left a significant mark on Indian cricket, both as a batsman and a captain.
Under Rohit's captaincy, India achieved great success on the global stage. The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final, ending a long wait for an ICC title in the shortest format. A year later, India also won the Champions Trophy in 2025, further solidifying Rohit's reputation as a successful leader.
Rohit's Performance Across All Three Formats
In addition to his achievements as captain, Rohit has built a remarkable batting record in international cricket. In Tests, he has scored over 4,300 runs in 67 matches, including 12 centuries. In One Day Internationals, Rohit has amassed over 11,500 runs in 282 matches, with 33 centuries. In T20 Internationals, he has scored over 4,231 runs, including five centuries, making him one of the most successful batsmen in this format.
Rohit has retired from Test and T20 International cricket, but he continues to play ODIs and score runs for the team as he aims to play in the 2027 World Cup.