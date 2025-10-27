ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma On Life Beyond Cricket: 'There Is So Much To Do Besides...'

Rohit Sharma celebrates after making 100 runs against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. ( AP )

Sydney: Rohit Sharma attributed the success he had in the just-concluded ODI series against Australia to the preparation "in his own terms", which stemmed from the self-realisation of life having more angles to it than just being professionally committed. Rohit made an unbeaten 121 here to guide India to a nine-wicket win over Australia which helped the visitors avoid a whitewash. The hosts won the three-match series 2-1. "Since the time I started playing, I never had four to five months to prepare for a series, so I wanted to utilise that. I wanted to do things in my own way, on my own terms, and that actually worked out well for me, understanding what I need to do for the rest of my career," Rohit told the BCCI website. Rohit Sharma sweeps a delivery during the match against Australia. (AP) Rohit was adjudged man of the match and man of the series against the Aussies, despite playing competitive cricket for the first time since the IPL in May. “It was important to utilise that time because, like I said, I never had so much time, and I prepared well back home. There are differences between conditions here and back home but I have come here so many times, so, it was just about getting into that rhythm. “So I give a lot of credit to the way I prepped before coming here, giving a lot of time to myself first. That was very important because sometimes you need to understand that there is so much to do in life besides what you do professionally. But I got a lot of time in my hand, and I utilised that," he added. Rohit cherished the big, match-winning partnership that he had with long-time associate Virat Kohli.