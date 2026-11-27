ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Named As Mumbai Indians Captain For The Upcoming Season

Hyderabad: After weeks of discussion about Rohit Sharma being appointed as the Mumbai Indians captain, the franchise made an official announcement. The franchise named Rohit as their skipper on social media. Rohit has led MI to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, and the franchise hopes that Rohit will add another title to their trophy cabinet.

The franchise in a video posted on its ‘X’ handle on Thursday, hinted that it will make the announcement of the new captain within 24 hours. It showed MI helmets lined up in a row. Rohit will replace Hardik Pandya in the leadership role. Hardik took over the captaincy role from the Indian opener when he arrived at MI from Gujarat Titans. The Indian all-rounder has now moved to Punjab Kings.

Rohit Sharma IPL captaincy

Rohit Sharma has captained MI for 11 seasons from 2013 to 2023. During his captaincy, MI won a total of five titles, which is the joint-most by an IPL captain. Also, he has won six IPL titles as a player, including a title run with Deccan Chargers.

He has captained the franchise in 158 matches winning 87 out of them while losing 67 of them. His win percentage is 55.06.