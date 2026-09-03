ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Is Playing Superbly, What More Do You Want: BCCI Secretary Saikia

Mumbai: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday strongly defended Rohit Sharma amid speculation over the former India skipper's future in the ODI team, saying the veteran batter has been "playing superbly" and there is no reason to question his place in the side.

Rohit, who now plays only one format after retiring from Test cricket last year and T20Is in 2024, has faced constant scrutiny over his position in the Indian ODI side.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told reporters after the BCCI's review meeting here.

Saikia said there was no discussion on the extension of chief selector Ajit Agarkar's contract, with the chairman of selectors unable to attend the review meeting.

The meeting was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the director of cricket at the Centre of Excellence (COE), VVS Laxman.

"Today he (Agarkar) was out of station, he could not be a part of the meeting because this meeting was called at a very short notice. Our head of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town, so he could not join it. He was in such an area that he could not join online also, in spite of our best efforts," Saikia said of Agarkar's absence.

Asked if there was any discussion on extension for Agarkar as chairman of selectors, Saikia replied, "There was no such discussion in today's meeting."

Saikia also quashed rumours surrounding Laxman's appointment as the BCCI's director of cricket.