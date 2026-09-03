Rohit Sharma Is Playing Superbly, What More Do You Want: BCCI Secretary Saikia
Saikia also quashed rumours surrounding Laxman's appointment as the BCCI's director of cricket.
By PTI
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Mumbai: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday strongly defended Rohit Sharma amid speculation over the former India skipper's future in the ODI team, saying the veteran batter has been "playing superbly" and there is no reason to question his place in the side.
Rohit, who now plays only one format after retiring from Test cricket last year and T20Is in 2024, has faced constant scrutiny over his position in the Indian ODI side.
"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told reporters after the BCCI's review meeting here.
Saikia said there was no discussion on the extension of chief selector Ajit Agarkar's contract, with the chairman of selectors unable to attend the review meeting.
The meeting was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the director of cricket at the Centre of Excellence (COE), VVS Laxman.
"Today he (Agarkar) was out of station, he could not be a part of the meeting because this meeting was called at a very short notice. Our head of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town, so he could not join it. He was in such an area that he could not join online also, in spite of our best efforts," Saikia said of Agarkar's absence.
Asked if there was any discussion on extension for Agarkar as chairman of selectors, Saikia replied, "There was no such discussion in today's meeting."
Saikia also quashed rumours surrounding Laxman's appointment as the BCCI's director of cricket.
"I do not comment on new rumours. We did not have any such kind of discussion, (and) neither do we have such (an) intention," he said.
Saikia said the BCCI would step in to provide the "best facilities" to the Indian men's and women's teams bound for the Asian Games later this month if the situation arises.
"There is no such issue which we have discussed or which was in our agenda today or prior to today," he said when asked about the facilities at the Asian Games, set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 19 to October 4.
"We are not going to have any difficulties in Japan. If any kind of situation arises, we will take an appropriate call at the right time, so that we ensure that our players and the support staff will get the best of facilities in Asian Games, whether it is from organisers, or if required, BCCI will have its own system in place to provide the best facilities to our players," Saikia added.
Saikia said the BCCI offered four venues to the ICC for hosting next year's inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, of which two were finalised.
"BCCI is always ready to host these kinds of international events and for that it should get some credit that we are ready to accommodate any international event at any point of time," Saikia said.
"At the last moment, now at the eleventh hour, Sri Lanka could not host this tournament. BCCI offered four venues, out of which two venues were selected," he said.
Also Read
Everybody On Same Page But Facing Challenge Of Playing Too Many Matches In A Year: Saikia