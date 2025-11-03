ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional After India Lift Their First-Ever Women’s World Cup

Hyderabad: India scripted history on Sunday as they beat South Africa in the final to clinch their maiden Women’s World Cup title in the 52 history of the tournament. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The triumph might turn out to be a pathbreaking moment for women’s cricket as it might take women’s cricket to elevate the status of the sport in the country.

Rohit Sharma was also present on the occasion, and he was supporting the national side from the stands. The Indian batter was seen getting emotional after India won the match and finally lifted the trophy.

Harmanpreet took the catch of Nedine de Klerk, and India secured the win by 52 runs. As cameras panned towards Rohit, he was seen applauding the Indian team for their brilliant performance. After clapping for the team’s performance, he was seen looking skywards with moist eyes.