Watch: Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional After India Lift Their First-Ever Women’s World Cup
India batter Rohit Sharma was seen teary-eyed after India won their first-ever women’s World Cup title.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: India scripted history on Sunday as they beat South Africa in the final to clinch their maiden Women’s World Cup title in the 52 history of the tournament. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The triumph might turn out to be a pathbreaking moment for women’s cricket as it might take women’s cricket to elevate the status of the sport in the country.
Rohit Sharma was also present on the occasion, and he was supporting the national side from the stands. The Indian batter was seen getting emotional after India won the match and finally lifted the trophy.
Harmanpreet took the catch of Nedine de Klerk, and India secured the win by 52 runs. As cameras panned towards Rohit, he was seen applauding the Indian team for their brilliant performance. After clapping for the team’s performance, he was seen looking skywards with moist eyes.
Shafali Varma and Deepti Sharma guide India to a historic win
India batter Shafali Varma was the top scorer with a knock of 87 runs and played a key role in the team's posting 298/7 while batting first. Deepti Sharma amassed a run-ball 58 and contributed in the lower order.
Deepti also delivered with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul in the crucial match, and played a key role in India’s win over South Africa. Shafali Varma was awarded Player of the Match for her performance, while Deepti Sharma was awarded Player of the Tournament.
Smriti Mandhana was India’s top run-scorer in the tournament with 434 runs at an average of 54.25 at a strike rate of 99.09. Deepti Sharma was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets from nine matches.