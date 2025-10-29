ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Ever Number 1 Batter In ICC Rankings

India opener Rohit Sharma became the oldest batter to get to the top of the ICC rankings in the recently released rankings.

Rohit Sharma number 1 spot in ICC rankings
File Photo: Rohit Sharma (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Amidst all the talks around his future in the ODIs after being removed from the captaincy, Rohit Sharma has touched a new high in his illustrious career. The right-handed batter has led the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his career. Rohit replaced the current India skipper, Shubman Gill, in the rankings.

Just at the age of 38 years and 182 days, Rohit is now the oldest batter to claim the No.1 spot in the ICC men’s rankings. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of becoming the oldest batter to occupy the first position, as the Master Blaster grabbed the No. 1 position at the age of 38 years and 73 days back in 2011. The milestone marks Rohit’s first stint at the top of the rankings.

Rohit achieved the milestone after an impressive performance in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, where the Indian opener amassed 202 runs in three innings, including a sensational hundred against India that helped them register a nine-wicket win.

With his latest run of impressive scores, Rohit gained 36 rating points, jumping to 781 points from his previous tally of 741. He surpassed Gill, who had held the top ranking since late 2023, for the top position. Gill is now slipped to the third position after Rohit and second-placed Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli scored two ducks in the series but played a significant knock of an unbeaten 74 in the third ODI. However, that was not good enough to retain fifth position in the ODI rankings. He slipped one position to the sixth spot while Shreyas Iyer rose to the ninth spot.

Record-breaking ODI series against Australia

Rohit inked multiple records in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

He Surpassed Virender Sehwag’s tally of 15,758 runs across formats as an Indian opener — in 11 fewer innings. Also, he drew level with Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of centuries (45) as an international opener.

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMA RANKINGS
UPDATED ICC RANKINGS
ROHIT SHARMA OLDEST NO 1
ICC ODI RANKINGS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

Thrill Vs Tragedy: Rising Paragliding Deaths Cast A Shadow

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.