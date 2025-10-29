ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Ever Number 1 Batter In ICC Rankings

Hyderabad: Amidst all the talks around his future in the ODIs after being removed from the captaincy, Rohit Sharma has touched a new high in his illustrious career. The right-handed batter has led the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his career. Rohit replaced the current India skipper, Shubman Gill, in the rankings.

Just at the age of 38 years and 182 days, Rohit is now the oldest batter to claim the No.1 spot in the ICC men’s rankings. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of becoming the oldest batter to occupy the first position, as the Master Blaster grabbed the No. 1 position at the age of 38 years and 73 days back in 2011. The milestone marks Rohit’s first stint at the top of the rankings.

Rohit achieved the milestone after an impressive performance in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, where the Indian opener amassed 202 runs in three innings, including a sensational hundred against India that helped them register a nine-wicket win.