ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Reportedly Makes Big Decision Regarding Rohit And Kohli’s ODI Future

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have instructed the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to go through the domestic grind to retain their place in the Indian national team. Both of them have retired from Test and T20Is but continue to play ODIs and were part of the Indian team that toured Australia recently.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Rohit and Kohli might play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match due to the instructions handed out to both players by the BCCI. The match, which is to be held on December 24, is the only one-day game on the domestic calendar between the three-match ODI series against South Africa in December and against New Zealand in January.

The report further added that Rohit has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, there’s no clear idea about Kohli’s availability.