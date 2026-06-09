ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Cleared To Play Upcoming Three-Match ODI Series

Hyderabad: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Rohit Sharma have received clearance from the Sports Science team of BCCI's Centre of Excellence to take part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will kick off on Sunday in Dharamsala.

Both Rohit and Hardik missed a few matches in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians due to their respective issues. Pandya was on the bench due to his back spasm, while Rohit was struggling with his hamstring niggle. Hardik has been recovering from his injury since June 2 at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

"Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE on June 2. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs," a BCCI source told PTI.

"There has been no discomfort and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters has been okayed by Strength and Conditioning coaches at the CoE," the source added.