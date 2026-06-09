IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Cleared To Play Upcoming Three-Match ODI Series
Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been cleared to play as they have passed their fitness tests for the upcoming three-match ODI series.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Rohit Sharma have received clearance from the Sports Science team of BCCI's Centre of Excellence to take part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will kick off on Sunday in Dharamsala.
Both Rohit and Hardik missed a few matches in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians due to their respective issues. Pandya was on the bench due to his back spasm, while Rohit was struggling with his hamstring niggle. Hardik has been recovering from his injury since June 2 at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.
"Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE on June 2. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs," a BCCI source told PTI.
"There has been no discomfort and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters has been okayed by Strength and Conditioning coaches at the CoE," the source added.
Rohit was also at the COE and has been given the go-ahead after examination of his niggle.
India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak had said on Monday that although he doesn’t have any update on Pandya’s fitness status, he believed the all-rounder was doing fine in terms of recovery.
Pandya plays a key role in the white-ball setup with his all-round skills as he will assist with his pace bowling and also provide big hits in the death overs. The report also mentions that Hardik is bowling his 10 overs in the training session, and that is a positive sign for the Indian team.
India will be missing the services of the star batter Virat Kohli as he will miss the series due to a hamstring injury. The series will host matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai from June 14 to June 20.