Two-time Grand Slam Champion Rohan Bopanna Officially Announces Retirement

Hyderabad: India’s tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement from professional tennis on Saturday. With his announcement, a remarkable career spanning more than two decades came to an end. His last appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he was paired with Alexander Bublik. The pair was knocked out in the Round of 32 after a close contest, suffering a 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 defeat against John Peers and James Tracy.

Bopanna carved out an illustrious career as he showcased a booming serve, sharp net play, and an enduring presence in doubles and mixed doubles. The 45-year-old clinched the 2017 French Open title with Gabriela Dabrowski and also became a cornerstone of Indian tennis. Also, he has represented the country at the Davis Cup ties and the Olympic Games.

The 45-year-old inked one of the most inspiring chapters of his career as he bagged the Australian Open men’s doubles title and rose to World No. 1 at the age of 43. He has also made it to the four other Grand Slam finals - one in men’s doubles (with Matthew Ebden at the 2023 US Open) and three in mixed doubles (with Timea Babos at the 2018 Australian Open, Sania Mirza at the 2023 Australian Open, and Dabrowski at the 2017 French Open).