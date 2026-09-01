Roger Federer Receives Tennis Hall of Fame Ring At US Open Ceremony
Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open 2026, which started on Sunday.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Roger Federer earned his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open ceremony. President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a 2017 inductee, Kim Clijsters, presented the ring to the former Tennis legend in the ceremony held at the Major held in New York.
The announcement of Federer being inducted into the Hall of Fame was made a few days back, but today, before the fixture of Japan’s Naomi Osaka.
"What a pleasure to be back in New York. The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible... Getting inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people who have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me,” Federer said after receiving the honour, as quoted by ATP Tour.
Hall of fame inductee Roger Federer has a nice ring to it! pic.twitter.com/7uFnfoKg0l— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2026
What is the International Tennis Hall Of Fame Ring?
The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) Ring is a customised piece of jewellery given to the inductees to signify their membership amongst the elite in the sport.
A distinct green gemstone set in gold or other precious metal is included in the ring. The green colour symbolises the ITHF as it is their official colour. Each ring is custom engraved with the name of the inductee and Hall of Fame logo.
Baron Championship Rings is the official provider for the tournament, and they come up with the custom-made rings.
Why did Roger Federer receive a ring at the US Open specifically?
In some sports, the Hall of Fame rings or respective honours are given immediately at the main induction ceremony. However, in this sport, the inductees can receive their rings and the honour at a major tennis venue or tournament.
Federer played an exhibition match last week
The Swiss superstar returned to the US Major last Tuesday for an exhibition match which featured former members of the ATP No. 1 Club. He played on the US Open court against Andy Roddick in singles. He also played a doubles match, joining John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi.
Federer has been phenomenal in the US Open, winning five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008. He signed off his career with 103 tour-level titles and 20 major championships.