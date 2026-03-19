'Riyan Parag Best Choice For Rajasthan Royals After Sanju Samson's Exit': Kumar Sangakkara
Sangakkara said the team needed a young leadership and Parag as the new captain is best suited for the role.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Jaipur: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin in a few days, one of the franchises Rajasthan Royals on Thursday said Riyan Parag is best suited for the role of captain.
The team held its press conference for the 2026 edition of IPL here in which coach Kumar Sangakkara and Parag outlined the plans for the season. Sangakkara supported the decision to appoint Parag as captain while stating that Sanju Samson had been a strong pillar of the team.
"But now that he (Sanju) is no longer a part of the team, new leadership was needed, and Riyan Parag emerged as the best choice for the role," he said.
Sangakkara said lengthy discussions were held with the franchise's management regarding the selection of the team's new captain. "Choosing the right leader for the team was not an easy decision, but after a thorough process, the unanimous decision was made to appoint a young player as the captain," he said.
Sangakkara said several potential candidates were shortlisted and were interviewed. "It became clear that a young player within the team was best suited for the role, and Parag was chosen as captain. Parag has leadership qualities and is capable of leading the team forward," he said.
New frames 📸😍 pic.twitter.com/q8BSLRPHRy— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 18, 2026
Parag said replacing Sanju is no straightforward task. “Sanju’s game is unique; he cannot be compared to anyone else. It is like asking, ‘Who is Virat Kohli’s replacement?’ — it simply isn’t possible,” he said.
Parag represents Assam in domestic cricket and is the second-youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL and the only batsman in the tournament's history to hit six consecutive sixes. He was a part of the team that won the 2018 U19 World Cup.
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