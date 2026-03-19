ETV Bharat / sports

'Riyan Parag Best Choice For Rajasthan Royals After Sanju Samson's Exit': Kumar Sangakkara

Riyan Parag and Kumar Sangakkara releasing the jersey of RCB for 2026 season of IPL ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin in a few days, one of the franchises Rajasthan Royals on Thursday said Riyan Parag is best suited for the role of captain. The team held its press conference for the 2026 edition of IPL here in which coach Kumar Sangakkara and Parag outlined the plans for the season. Sangakkara supported the decision to appoint Parag as captain while stating that Sanju Samson had been a strong pillar of the team. "But now that he (Sanju) is no longer a part of the team, new leadership was needed, and Riyan Parag emerged as the best choice for the role," he said. Riyan Parag and Kumar Sangakkara addressing media (ETV Bharat)