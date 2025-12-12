ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Cricketers Have Addiction Issues, Claims Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba, has made a shocking claim about the Indian cricket team. She stated that while players engage in various addictions during overseas tours. However, she mentioned that her husband, Ravindra Jadeja, has never indulged in any such habits.

While speaking at a public event, Rivaba described the habits of the cricketers, mentioning that they might indulge in whatever they like away from the public eye. Also, she said that Jadeja does not have any addictions despite the environment around him.

“My husband, the cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has to travel to many countries like London, Dubai and Australia to play cricket. Despite this, to this day, he has never touched or engaged in any kind of addiction or vice, because he understands his responsibilities. The rest of the team all indulge in vices, but there is no restriction on them,” said Rivaba at the event.