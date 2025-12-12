Indian Cricketers Have Addiction Issues, Claims Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife
Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba, has claimed that Indian cricketers have addiction issues, while her husband doesn’t indulge in such activities.
Hyderabad: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba, has made a shocking claim about the Indian cricket team. She stated that while players engage in various addictions during overseas tours. However, she mentioned that her husband, Ravindra Jadeja, has never indulged in any such habits.
While speaking at a public event, Rivaba described the habits of the cricketers, mentioning that they might indulge in whatever they like away from the public eye. Also, she said that Jadeja does not have any addictions despite the environment around him.
“My husband, the cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has to travel to many countries like London, Dubai and Australia to play cricket. Despite this, to this day, he has never touched or engaged in any kind of addiction or vice, because he understands his responsibilities. The rest of the team all indulge in vices, but there is no restriction on them,” said Rivaba at the event.
" मेरे पति (रवींद्र जडेजा , क्रिकेटर)को लंदन , दुबई, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसे अनेकों देशों में खेलने के लिए जाना होता है फिर भी आज दिन तक उन्होंने कभी व्यसन नहीं किया क्योंकि वो अपनी जवाबदारी को समझते हैं @Rivaba4BJP जी , शिक्षा मंत्री गुजरात सरकार #Rivabajadeja #ravindrajadeja pic.twitter.com/OyuiPFPvVa— राणसिंह राजपुरोहित (@ransinghBJP) December 10, 2025
Reevaba is also facing criticism for making such an allegation. Her attempt to highlight the discipline of Ravindra Jadeja has resulted in a controversy. Recently, Rivaba took charge as the education minister of the state.
Back in 2016, KL Rahul found himself at the centre of controversy after he uploaded a photograph on his social media handles with a beer bottle in his hand during the tour of the West Indies. BCCI had directed players. The picture instantly went viral, and the BCCI had urged the players to be extra careful while uploading the content online as they are role models for many young children around the world, according to the media reports. Rahul has to delete the photo after that.
Jadeja, who retired from the T20Is after the Indian side won the 2024 World Cup, is a key member of the national side in the ODI and Test teams. He has taken 348 Test wickets and 232 ODI wickets so far. Also, he has scored 4095 Test runs and 2862 ODI runs so far.