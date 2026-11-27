ETV Bharat / sports

Rising Stars Asia Cup: India A Knocked Out From Semifinal With Eight-Wicket Loss Against Sri Lanka A

India A got knocked out of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal with an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka. In the tournament's first semi-final, held in Doha on Thursday, Indian bowlers failed to defend a total of 317 runs against Sri Lanka A.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, India posted a formidable score of 317/8 in the 50 overs. However, the Sri Lanka A batters chased down the 318-run target with ease, losing only 2 wickets in 41.3 overs.

Both Sri Lankan openers score centuries

For Sri Lanka, both openers scored magnificent centuries, snatching the match away from India. Lasith Croospulle scored 116 runs off 107 balls—featuring 12 fours and 3 sixes—while Sineth Jayawardene played a brilliant innings of 105 runs off just 70 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes.

The pair shared a 174-run partnership for the first wicket. Subsequently, Nishan Madushka contributed 58 runs off 56 balls, and captain Pavan Rathnayake added 31 runs off 16 balls, guiding their team into the final.

Poor bowling from India A

The primary reason for the team’s defeat was India A's poor bowling. Fast bowler Harshit Rana conceded 61 runs in 7 overs, while Arshad Khan gave away 46 runs in 4 overs. Additionally, off-spinner Tanush Kotian—playing his first match for India A—conceded 48 runs in 6 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed gave away 60 runs in 10 overs, and Harsh Dubey conceded 56 runs in 10 overs.