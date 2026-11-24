ETV Bharat / sports

Former Indian U-19 Batter, Now UAE Citizen, Scores Ton Against India A In Rising Stars Asia Cup

File Photo: Harpreet Singh Bhatia ( IANS )

Harpreet Singh Bhatia, once considered a promising cricketer amongst the Indian domestic circuit and junior levels, has shone with the bat but not for India. He was found to be up against his former cricketing countrymen on Tuesday, scoring 100 from 120 deliveries laced with 11 fours and one six. Bhatia played a stellar knock for UAE against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, helping his team put up a decent total on the scoreboard.

UAE lost their first wicket on a team total of 2, and both of their openers were back in the pavilion when the team score was 20. However, Harpreet played a solid knock to provide stability to the innings, and he also helped them put a decent total on the scoreboard.

Harpreet, who comes from Madhya Pradesh, has seen several twists and turns in his cricketing journey. Who is Harpreet Singh Bhatia? The left-handed batting all-rounder comes from Dalli Rajhara, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. He first rose to prominence during the 2008-09 Cooch Behar Trophy. He accumulated 709 runs from seven matches, earning the award of India’s best Under-19 cricketer of the season for his exploits.