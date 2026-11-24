Former Indian U-19 Batter, Now UAE Citizen, Scores Ton Against India A In Rising Stars Asia Cup
Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored a 120-ball hundred against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup for the UAE.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Harpreet Singh Bhatia, once considered a promising cricketer amongst the Indian domestic circuit and junior levels, has shone with the bat but not for India. He was found to be up against his former cricketing countrymen on Tuesday, scoring 100 from 120 deliveries laced with 11 fours and one six. Bhatia played a stellar knock for UAE against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, helping his team put up a decent total on the scoreboard.
UAE lost their first wicket on a team total of 2, and both of their openers were back in the pavilion when the team score was 20. However, Harpreet played a solid knock to provide stability to the innings, and he also helped them put a decent total on the scoreboard.
Harpreet Singh Bhatia turns his fortunes around with a towering six to bring up his seventh List A century. ✨ Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/sSlDEZdene— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026
Harpreet, who comes from Madhya Pradesh, has seen several twists and turns in his cricketing journey.
Who is Harpreet Singh Bhatia?
The left-handed batting all-rounder comes from Dalli Rajhara, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. He first rose to prominence during the 2008-09 Cooch Behar Trophy. He accumulated 709 runs from seven matches, earning the award of India’s best Under-19 cricketer of the season for his exploits.
Thanks to his consistency, he was appointed as the vice-captain of the India Under-19 side for its tour of Australia in 2009. He amassed 262 runs at an average of 52.40 on the tour on that tour before making his Ranji Trophy debut for Madhya Pradesh. He was also picked for the India U-19 World Cup squad in 2010 in New Zealand.
CENTURY FOR HARPREET SINGH BHATIA! 💯🔥 The India-born batter brings up a brilliant hundred for UAE A against India A, smashing 11 fours and 2 sixes. A शानदार knock under pressure! 👏 https://t.co/Kp2LPjVVHV— Lakshay Sharma (@CricWithLaksh) November 24, 2026
Bhatia has played for three IPL franchises - Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and now-defunct Pune Warriors. In nine matches, he has amassed 123 runs with a highest score of 41.
Bhatia’s switch from India to UAE
A few years after putting in hard yards in the Indian domestic circuit, Bhatia embarked on a new chapter in 2026. At the start of the ongoing year, he was one of the five cricketers to become the first players to receive UAE citizenship through naturalisation. It made him eligible to represent the country internationally.