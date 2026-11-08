ETV Bharat / sports

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Ayush Badoni Replaces Rajat Patidar; Rinku Singh Named Vice-Captain

Hyderabad: Ahead of the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, the India squad has gone through a major change as Rajat Patidar has withdrawn from the squad. He has asked the BCCI not to consider him for selection in the 50-over format for the time being. The right-handed batter has put his 50-over availability on hold due to ongoing fitness concerns. The decision means that he has now been ruled out of the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The BCCI confirmed the development via an official statement on Saturday, November 8.

"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries," the BCCI release read.

Replacement for Patidar

Ayush Badoni will replace Patidar in the 15-member squad. Rinku Singh has been elevated to the position of vice-captain. Tilak Varma will lead the side at the tournament, which will run from November 19 to 29 in Qatar.

String of injuries for Patidar

Patidar’s latest decision comes after facing multiple injury setbacks in the season. A left-knee problem disrupted his domestic campaign in October 2025, and he also suffered a finger injury during the IPL 2026. BCCI has not clarified which injuries he is currently managing.