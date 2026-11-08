Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Ayush Badoni Replaces Rajat Patidar; Rinku Singh Named Vice-Captain
Rajat Patidar has withdrawn from the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup as he manages his injuries.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, the India squad has gone through a major change as Rajat Patidar has withdrawn from the squad. He has asked the BCCI not to consider him for selection in the 50-over format for the time being. The right-handed batter has put his 50-over availability on hold due to ongoing fitness concerns. The decision means that he has now been ruled out of the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.
Official release from BCCI
The BCCI confirmed the development via an official statement on Saturday, November 8.
"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries," the BCCI release read.
🚨 India A Rising Stars Asia Cup Squad Update 🚨 Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries. 📌Rinku Singh named new vice-captain 📌 Ayush Badoni replaces Patidar. More details 🔽 https://t.co/lYEM3nsBIa— BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026
Replacement for Patidar
Ayush Badoni will replace Patidar in the 15-member squad. Rinku Singh has been elevated to the position of vice-captain. Tilak Varma will lead the side at the tournament, which will run from November 19 to 29 in Qatar.
String of injuries for Patidar
Patidar’s latest decision comes after facing multiple injury setbacks in the season. A left-knee problem disrupted his domestic campaign in October 2025, and he also suffered a finger injury during the IPL 2026. BCCI has not clarified which injuries he is currently managing.
Mix of experience and youth in India A squad
The updated squad include a good mix of international experience and emerging faces. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are the prominent names in the side, while Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra provide wicketkeeping options. Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan will form the pace unit.
Updated India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.
India A in Group A
India A are drawn together with Pakistan A, Nepal and the UAE in the competition. They will start their campaign against Nepal on November 20, will follow it up with a game against Pakistan on November 22 and then the UAE on November 24.
The top two teams from each group will advance into the semifinals.