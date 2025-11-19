ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A Cruise Into Semis Beating Oman In Group Match

Hyderabad: India A scripted a comeback after suffering a defeat against Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars by beating Oman in the Group B match. The team advanced into the semi-final with a six-wicket win in Doha on Tuesday. The win will boost the confidence of India A ahead of the knockout stage matches.

India were chasing 136 on a track that offered some help for the spinners. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is making waves with consistently aggressive knocks, was dismissed early in the innings. He departed back to the pavilion after scoring only 12 runs from 13 deliveries. Priyansh Arya was also dismissed on 10, reducing India to 28/2.

Naman Dhir and Harsh Dubey joined forces afterwards to stitch a 31-run partnership for the third wicket. Dhir walked back after scoring 30 runs. Nehal Wadhera played a key role in the team crossing the finish line, helping them win the match by six wickets. Dubey scored an unbeaten 53 runs from 44 deliveries.