Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A Cruise Into Semis Beating Oman In Group Match

India A bounced back after their recent defeat to Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars and advanced into the semis of the competition.

Representational Image (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:11 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: India A scripted a comeback after suffering a defeat against Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars by beating Oman in the Group B match. The team advanced into the semi-final with a six-wicket win in Doha on Tuesday. The win will boost the confidence of India A ahead of the knockout stage matches.

India were chasing 136 on a track that offered some help for the spinners. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is making waves with consistently aggressive knocks, was dismissed early in the innings. He departed back to the pavilion after scoring only 12 runs from 13 deliveries. Priyansh Arya was also dismissed on 10, reducing India to 28/2.

Naman Dhir and Harsh Dubey joined forces afterwards to stitch a 31-run partnership for the third wicket. Dhir walked back after scoring 30 runs. Nehal Wadhera played a key role in the team crossing the finish line, helping them win the match by six wickets. Dubey scored an unbeaten 53 runs from 44 deliveries.

Earlier, Indian bowlers dished out a clinical performance and restricted Oman to 135/7 who were batting first. Gurjapneet Singh and Suyash Sharma picked two wickets each, while Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harsh Dubey and Naman Dhir. Wasim Ali was the highest scorer for Oman with an unbeaten knock of 54 runs from 45 deliveries.

With the win, India A ensured their place in the semifinal of the competition, and they will lock horns against the topper of Group A in the semis. The win will not only help India shrug off the disappointing loss against Pakistan but also head into the knockouts with boosted confidence.

In Group A, Bangladesh A are at the top of the standings with two wins from two matches. Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A both have accumulated two points so far, with one win from the two matches they have played so far. Thus, the A sides of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are likely to go through to the semi-finals.

