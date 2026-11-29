ETV Bharat / sports

Rishabh Pant's Decision-Making Is Horrible: Former India Off-Spinner R Ashwin

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin during the practice session ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand, at the Hagley Oval Cricket Stadium in Christchurch on Friday, Feb 28, 2020. ( ANI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Former India off-spinner R Ashwin on Saturday slammed Rishabh Pant, who committed batting hara-kiri through his reckless approach on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, saying the star wicketkeeper-batter's shot selection has been "horrible".

Having already faced 38 deliveries for his 23, which included a six over long-on off Jacob Duffy, Pant needed to stand up and be counted on a track where India required their best overseas Test batter to show responsibility.

Instead, Pant suddenly charged down the track against Duffy without accounting for the considerably greater bounce at Hagley Oval compared to the Basin Reserve. The resultant tennis-ball slap ballooned into the air, and Jamieson had ample time to settle under it before completing the catch. India huffed and puffed to 116 for six, trailing by 240 runs after New Zealand had made 356 in their first innings. "My point is, Rishabh Pant's decision-making is horrible. He plays shots because he wants to. He plays shots because he is under pressure. What could be the reason for this shot? "I am not questioning Rishabh Pant's batting or skill or talent. I have played cricket for more than 30 years. Same shot. If the match is lost, I have seen 99 out of the 100 batters getting dropped for the next game. Straightforward," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'. Ashwin said Pant's poor decision-making had also affected his chances of playing regularly in ODIs and T20Is. "Because of this poor decision-making, he (Pant) is not playing regularly in ODIs and T20Is. Decision-making has not been great. If you are Rishabh Pant's number one fan, how can a talented person not be in the team (ODI and T20I)? He is a fabulous player," said the 40-year-old spin great.