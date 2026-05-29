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Rishabh Pant Steps Down As LSG Captain After Disastrous IPL 2026 Campaign

After the disastrous performance of Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 IPL season, the batter-stumper resigned as the skipper.

Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, May 23, 2026 (File Photo/PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST

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Lucknow: Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stepped down as the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after the team's bottom-table finish in the 2026 season. LSG, in a social media post on Friday, announced that Pant requested to step down as captain, and the franchise accepted his decision with immediate effect.

LSG finished last in the IPL 2026 season with just four wins in 14 matches. Pant was the marquee signing for Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 auction, where the franchise secured him for Rs 27 crore. However, for the two seasons that Pant has captained LSG, the team could not make it to the playoffs.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect," the LSG said in a statement on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants thanked Pant for his leadership and said the decision was difficult, adding that the team's focus will now shift to rebuilding and improving overall performance.

"Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request, and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective - rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," the statement added.

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TAGGED:

IPL 2026
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS
RISHABH PANT LSG CAPTAINCY NEWS
PANT STEPS DOWN LSG CAPTAINCY
RISHABH PANT

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