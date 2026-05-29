ETV Bharat / sports

Rishabh Pant Steps Down As LSG Captain After Disastrous IPL 2026 Campaign

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, May 23, 2026 ( File Photo/PTI )

Lucknow: Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stepped down as the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after the team's bottom-table finish in the 2026 season. LSG, in a social media post on Friday, announced that Pant requested to step down as captain, and the franchise accepted his decision with immediate effect. LSG finished last in the IPL 2026 season with just four wins in 14 matches. Pant was the marquee signing for Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 auction, where the franchise secured him for Rs 27 crore. However, for the two seasons that Pant has captained LSG, the team could not make it to the playoffs.