ETV Bharat / sports

CM Pushkar Dhami welcomes Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's Request For Assistance In Land Purchase In Uttarakhand

Hyderabad: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami has promised to help India cricketer Rishabh Pant with the land purchase after he sought assistance via a social media post in the early hours of Saturday. Dhami had earlier responded to Pant's tweet and has promised to help the Indian cricketer to get land in the state of Uttarakhand while speaking to the reporters.

"Anyone who wishes to come here is absolutely welcome. After all, Pant belongs to our state. He has made a big name for himself and for the state. He has also played for the country and brought it glory, so he is welcome. Our officials will discuss everything with him. If he requires anything at all, we will certainly provide it," CM Dhami told reporters.

Rishabh Pant has become the talk of the town with his latest social media post. The left-handed batter has sought the help of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami with a tweet. CM Dhami has also assured the cricketer that the state government will extend all the help it can offer.

Pant, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, tagged the Uttarakhand CM in his post on ‘X’ in the early hours of Saturday. The 28-year-old explained in his tweet that he has been trying to find suitable land for the past three years to shift his base from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He further added in his post that he wants to reconnect with his roots.

"I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand, and I couldn't find anything suitable and big to live here. I love Uttarakhand," Pant wrote.

"My humble request to you is please help me in land acquisition... I wanna move back to my native place to help and build around Uttarakhand, and I want to shift back to my Pahadi people. Please look into this matter, it's been 3 years," he said.